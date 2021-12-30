Organizers of the 2022 edition of the Northwest Agricultural Show are turning back the clocks.
They are presenting what they’re calling “a good old-fashion ag show.”
After migrating online last year when COVID-19 struck, the Northwest Ag Show will return live and in-person to the Oregon State Fairgrounds when it opens its doors at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12. The show continues until 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14.
Admission and parking will be free, though organizers are asking visitors to consider a donation to the Oregon FFA instead.
“So many things have happened since 2020,” said Joe Beach of EO Media Events LLC, organizer of the ag show, referring not only to the coronavirus outbreak but the wildfires that have scorched much of the state. “In lieu of charging admission, we’re asking folks to go to the FFA booth in Columbia Hall and make a free-will donation.”
Since the arrival of COVID-19, “everyone has endured those virtual meetings,” said Beach, who is also editor and publisher of the Capital Press. This year’s in-person show will allow plenty of chances to meet with exhibitors and listen to seminar presenters.
“It’s an opportunity to see old acquaintances face-to-face and to meet new friends,” Beach said.
What won’t change with the 52nd Northwest Ag Show is the many exhibitors who will be on hand to discuss the latest equipment, supplies, goods and services. The Jackman-Long Building and Columbia Hall will be chock full of displays and all manner of ag equipment.
Seminars and classes — including the for-credit OSHA pesticide safety classes — will take place in Cascade Hall. A complete list of seminars and classes is on Pages 12 and 13 of the show guide.
This year’s ag show sponsors include many familiar names, and some new ones.
Harvest Capital Co. is back for the fourth straight year as the show’s Title Sponsor.
Northwest Hazelnut Co. joins Kubota Tractor Co., Coastal Farm & Ranch and the Oregon State Fair & Expo Center and as Major Sponsors.
Ceres Imaging is the Seminar Sponsor and Equilus Financial is the Bag Sponsor.
Presenting sponsors include Oregon FFA, Travel Salem, Oregon Farm Bureau, 1430-AM KYKN and Oregon Aglink, which will have its annual membership meeting at the show.
Radio station KYKN-AM will be on the scene, interviewing exhibitors and visitors alike.
On Wednesday evening, Oregon FFA will host a reception for guests to talk about the many successes of the state organization.
On Thursday evening, Oregon Women for Ag will host a reception for women from the many agricultural groups across the state. The reception is sponsored by Northwest Farm Credit Services.
Because some COVID-19 protocols may still be in effect, the state-owned fairground facility will post signs with any mask requirements.