The 53rd edition of the Northwest Ag Show continues today and Friday at the Oregon State Fair and Expo Center. Equipment and service providers from throughout the region are displaying their wares and offering presentations on the show's new main stage in Columbia Hall.
The show is open through 5 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Admission and parking are free.
Tillamook dairy farmer Derrick Josi was set to speak at 11 a.m. Thursday.
More than 850,000 people who follow his TDF-Honest Farming posts on Instagram and Facebook can attest to his ability to explain what running a dairy farm is all about.
Josi is also not afraid to take on activists who criticize agriculture. He uses facts, logic and “unfiltered transparency” to counter innuendo, ignorance and hyperbole.
And as a fourth-generation dairy farmer from Tillamook, he does it in a way that is relatable and easy to understand, even for non-farmers.
“We’re excited to host Derrick Josi as a speaker at the show,” said Joe Beach, the show director and editor and publisher of the Capital Press. “He has a lot of insights into farming to share with us.”
“We chose Derrick because I am inspired by his passion for agriculture,” said Anne Long, the show’s event manager and advertising director of the Capital Press.
Josi’s appearance will also coincide with FFA Day, when chapters from around the region are invited to listen to him — and to check out more than 120 exhibits filling the Jackman-Long Building and Columbia Hall at the Oregon State Fair and Expo Center in Salem.
The Ag Show show gots underway Wednesday, Jan. 18, and runs through 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.
The title sponsor of this year’s show is Coastal Farm & Ranch, a long-time supporter of Oregon agriculture and the Northwest Agricultural Show.
Major sponsors are:
• Kubota Tractor Company.
• George Packing Co. and Northwest Hazelnuts.
• Afrikelp.
• Energy Trust of Oregon.
• BBG Real Estate Services.
• AgWest Farm Credit.
• Saffron Supply Co.
Radio station KYKN-AM will be on the scene, interviewing exhibitors and visitors alike.
Wednesday is designated OSHA Safety Seminar Day and offers 4 hours of continuing education credits. The morning session will be 8 a.m. to noon in Cascade Hall.
The afternoon session is a repeat of the morning session and will be 1 to 5 p.m. Go to the show’s website at northwestagshow.com for information about signing up.
At 5 p.m. Wednesday is a reception for Oregon FFA supporters in the concession area of the Jackman-Long Building.
At 5:30 p.m. Thursday will be the Women in Agriculture reception, sponsored by the Salem office of AgWest Farm Credit.
For Friday, Northwest Ag Show organizers have invited a “special guest,” which they are keeping under wraps for now, so stand by.
The main stage in Columbia Hall is a new addition to this year’s show, Beach said. In addition to Josi’s talk, more than 20 presentations will be offered on the main stage in Columbia Hall. For a schedule of presentations, see Pages 12 and 13 of this show guide.
Topics will include water rights, saving electricity, buying and selling farmland and producing healthier crops.
This year’s show promises to be informative, exciting, educational and enjoyable for all, Long said.
