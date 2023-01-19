The 53rd edition of the Northwest Ag Show continues today and Friday at the Oregon State Fair and Expo Center. Equipment and service providers from throughout the region are displaying their wares and offering presentations on the show's new main stage in Columbia Hall.

The show is open through 5 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Admission and parking are free.

