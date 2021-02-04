The first Kubota tractor introduced in the U.S. in 1969 was an overnight success, filling a product void for a sub-compact tractor.
Today, Kubota offers products in a wide variety of segments with ag equipment representing 65% of sales.
Over the past four decades, Kubota Tractor Co. has continued to expand its product line, and today Kubota is a leading U.S. marketer and distributor of Kubota-engineered and -manufactured machinery and equipment.
“Kubota is one of the few companies left that will design, engineer, manufacture and distribute the product,” said Brad Wilcox, regional sales manager for Oregon and Southwest Washington, representing 21 dealerships.
“With very few exceptions, we do not farm out tractors to be made by somebody else and brand them for us,” Wilcox said. “There are very few companies in this industry that can say that. If something happens down the road, we’re not pointing fingers at somebody else; we are responsible for that product for years to come.”
Their website also offers a “Build My Kubota” feature allowing customers to spec out a Kubota product, get a base price and use the document to seek a quote.
“It is a very handy tool that allows consumers to do some shopping and see some different options and base prices,” Wilcox said.
Since 1982, Kubota has offered a wide range of financing alternatives through Kubota Credit Corporation, enabling Kubota dealers to tailor a variety of finance and lease programs to meet specific customer requirements.
Wilcox believes this year’s Northwest Ag Show virtual format will have pluses and minuses. Kubota is a major sponsor again this year.
The plus: “We can pull in people from a broader geographical area who can ‘attend’ the show from the comfort of their home or office,” he said. “The minus is there will not be an opportunity for attendees to kick the tires, sit in the seat and grow attached to the equipment.”
Their goal is to achieve the show’s objectives, including educating attendees on new farm practices and showing off the latest farm equipment.
“By going virtual we should be able to duplicate that same experience,” Wilcox said. “We will show product demo videos and will be ready to answer questions as they arise.
“I’ve been with the company for about 23 years, and the coworker that will be with me has worked for us for close to 15 years,” Wilcox said. “Between the two of us we can answer quite a few questions and if we can’t, we’ll get back to you.”