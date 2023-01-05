October’s Kubota Connect National Dealer Meeting was an extra big event in several ways.
Since it was Kubota’s 50th anniversary celebration, rather than split the U.S. dealers into two waves for its annual meeting, Kubota hosted everyone at one huge meeting. An extra day was added and a good time had by all at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas.
After the uncertainties and frustrations of the past few years, it was a chance to reflect on the company’s history in America, learn of new plans in the works and enjoy a great party headlined by country music superstar Brad Paisley.
“It was quite the celebration,” said Brad Wilcox, Kubota Tractor Company’s regional sales manager for 21 dealerships across Oregon and Southwest Washington. “Kubota honored some of our long-term dealers in the U.S., including several from right here in the Northwest.”
Rickreall Farm Supply in Rickreall, Ore., was actually bringing Kubota tractors into the dealership in early 1970, two years before the formation of Kubota Tractor Corp., USA. Also in Oregon, Sheppard’s in Hood River was there from the beginning, with Gresham’s Moen Machinery signing on in 1973.
In Washington state, both Watkins Tractor in Kelso and Jennings Equipment, with dealerships in Chehalis and Puyallup, were there from Day 1 in 1972.
The first Kubota tractor introduced in the U.S. in 1969 was an overnight success, filling a product void for a sub-compact tractor. Today, Kubota offers products in a wide variety of segments with ag equipment comprising about 60% of sales.
“Kubota is one of the few companies left that will design, engineer, manufacture and distribute the product,” Wilcox said. “With very few exceptions, we do not farm out tractors to be made by somebody else and branded for us, which is something very few companies in this industry can say.”
Kubota continues to invest in technology to make farming more efficient and putting substantial research and development into electric-powered RTVs, mowers and tractors.
Though the construction equipment market remains hot, inventory challenges around the Northwest are easing a little and should be remedied in the next few years due to Kubota’s ongoing investments to increase capacity in the U.S. These include the addition of two large plants in Georgia and another in Kansas to increase its production capabilities.
In addition, Kubota is moving its West Coast final assembly line, Western Division office and dealer training facilities from Lodi, Calif., to a much larger venue in Elk Grove, Calif., as of the second quarter of 2023.
“The Elk Grove facility will have 700,000 square feet under one roof with room to expand to 1 million square feet,” Wilcox said. “This will greatly enhance our capability of serving our dealers in the 11 Western states.”
Encouraged by the robust attendance he has seen at this year’s fairs, shows and dealer open houses, Wilcox is counting on a strong attendance at this year’s Northwest Ag Show.
“Our booth will be full of a variety of equipment and we still offer 0% financing on approved credit,” Wilcox said. “Please join us at the Ag Show — we would love to see you there.”
