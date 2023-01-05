October’s Kubota Connect National Dealer Meeting was an extra big event in several ways.

Since it was Kubota’s 50th anniversary celebration, rather than split the U.S. dealers into two waves for its annual meeting, Kubota hosted everyone at one huge meeting. An extra day was added and a good time had by all at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas.

