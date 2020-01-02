Brad Wilcox, regional sales manager for Kubota Tractor Corp., said he was happy with the attendance at the 2019 Northwest Ag Show, the first to be held in Salem in nearly 50 years, and the company is back as a major sponsor.
Wilcox said he noticed that fewer people came from Southwest Washington and Eastern Oregon than when the show was held in Portland, but that there was an increase in attendance from the mid-Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.
“I do think the attendance has changed and was made up of more local people,” Wilcox said. “We did not see as many travelers as we used to see. It is a tradeoff, but as long as we get a good attendance, both in quantity and quality with the potential to buy, we are happy.”
Kubota will be displaying several hot-selling products in its indoor and outdoor display areas this year, including its zero-turn turf equipment, its hay equipment and its tractors.
“We had many hot products last year,” Wilcox said. “Construction equipment was strong with our excavators, track loaders and rubber tire skid steers. The zero-turn turf equipment sales increased nicely last year. Our hay equipment was strong with the wet spring that we had. And, of course, our bread-and-butter BX, B, L and M tractors were good movers.
“We had an overall strong year,” he said.
Among equipment growing in popularity for Kubota is a narrow tractor that has been popular in the nursery industry for years and is now generating interest from hemp producers.
“The B2320DTN-1 is a strong running 23-horse gear drive with plenty of three-point lift for tillage tools,” he said. “The tractor works great in the hemp industry as a cultivator tractor that can go between the 36-inch rows without damaging the hemp plants or tearing up the plastic.
“We have also seen an uptick in the larger tractors going to the hemp industry,” he said.
Overall, management at Kubota is confident in the health of the farm economy and looking forward to another strong year in 2020, Wilcox said.
“We had a strong 2019, but we are always pushing for more,” Wilcox said. “We believe that with the exception of a few specialty markets, the farm economy is strong.”