The Northwest Ag Show returned to the Oregon State Fair and Exposition Center several years ago. The 2023 edition will be Jan. 18-20.
Business Booth
2nd Sight 55
Ag Spray Inc. 34
Ag Water Technologies 23
Agoro Carbon Alliance 14
Agri-Investment Services 702
Bar None Auction 26
BBG Real Estate Services 46
Big Iron 52
Bills’ Ag Tire 1107
Care Med Choice 12
CH2O, Inc. 40
Chehalem Valley Orchard Equipment 407
Coastal Farm & Ranch 415
Commercial Dehydrator Systems 1101
Continental Western Corp. 28
Creekside Valley Farms LLC 1108
Diamond K Sales 1115
Ellis Equipment Co. 317
Energy Trust of Oregon 35
Embroidery Wholesale 21
Ernst Irrigation 209
Gerber Tire & Trailer Sales 109 & 117
Gill Point S Tires 701
Gillison’s Variety Fabrication 217
Harvest Capital Company 5
Hostetler Farm Tiling 1114
Hydroside Systems 403
Johnson Roof Coatings LLC 25
JTI Supply 101
Kubota Tractor Corp. 615
Landa Northwest 301
Land Pride 815
LeafFilter 44
LeafGuard 50
Legacy Metal Works 700
Locke Buildings 10
Marion Soil & Water Conservation District 31
Motorcycle Warehouse 53
N&S Tractor 29 & 30
Northwest Farm Broker – John Lee 47
Northwest Farm Credit Services – Salem 33
Northwest Hazelnut Company 416
Northwest Tractor Services 1106
Northwest Transplants LLC 27
Orchard & Vineyard Supply 38
Oregon Ag in the Classroom 49
Oregon AgLink 48
Oregon Equipment Sales 703
Oregon Farm Bureau 45
Oregon Land Maintenance + Reclamation 60
OSU – Coos County Extension 43
Pacific Ag Rentals 1014
Pacific Building Systems 13
Pacific Risk Management, Inc. 58
Petrocard 62
PNW Ag Network 57
Pure Energy Group 11
RDO Equipment 42
Renewal by Andersen 1015
Rickreall Farm Supply, Inc. 707
Saffron Supply Co. 61
Schneider Water Services 19
Silver Sage Farms 24
Smucker Manufacturing 32
Stettler Supply Company 16
Texas Refinery Corp. 4
Trailer World of Oregon 1 & 503
Valley Fab Corp. 1102
Wilco, Valley AG & Hazelnut Growers of OR 8
Wilson Equipment 201
Working Concepts 19
