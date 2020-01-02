At Harvest Capital — the title sponsor of the 2020 Northwest Ag Show — farmers, ranchers and foresters likely will encounter lots of understanding. From the front desk operator to its loan officers to its president, all at the Canby, Ore.-based company have personal connections to the natural resources industries.
Company President Brian L. Field, who grew up on a working livestock and hay ranch in Colorado, walked the Capital Press through the team at Harvest Capital.
Royce Ann Simmons, the company’s executive vice president and senior investment analyst, grew up in the lumber town of Gilchrist in Klamath County, Ore. At Harvest Capital, where she has worked for more than 20 years, she has been involved in everything from row-crop to timber production.
“And she serves as a liaison on all the closing transactions for all the investments that we do,” Field said.
Shane Schweitzer, vice president and investment analyst, who has been with the company for more than 16 years, has roots in production ag in Nebraska, Field said. “He has an MBA and does a huge amount of the behind-the-scenes heavy lifting for Harvest Capital, including all of the monitoring, reporting and structuring for loan servicing activities.”
Investment analyst Amber Pritchard started at Harvest Capital as an intern from Oregon State University 12 years ago and has been involved in a variety of commercial agriculture loans, Field said. “She comes to us with a strong background in production agriculture from Sandy (Ore.),” Field said, “and she has been involved in every type of investment loan you can think of.”
Financial analyst Luke Wildhaber, who grew up on a farm near Dayton, Ore., came to Harvest Capital two years ago after receiving a bachelor of science degree from Purdue University in agricultural sales and marketing. “I’ve known Luke since he was in the seventh or eighth grade,” Field said.
A past FFA state president, Wildhaber has a diverse background in agriculture spanning from raising sheep to producing timber from acreage his family owns in southwest Washington.
Andrew Miles, also a financial analyst, is a sixth-generation hay and cattle farmer from Fort Rock, Ore., who has also been with Harvest Capital for a little over two years. Field said he first met Miles when seeing him speak at an FFA banquet where Miles won a scholarship. “We watched his career through Oregon State and hired him when he got through with his master’s degree in agricultural education,” Field said.
Shannon Forster, accounting and portfolio operations director, who holds a bachelor of business administration degree in accountancy from Western Michigan University, comes to Harvest Capital from Michigan, where she was raised on a hobby farm. Shannon also lived in Indiana, where she helped her brother and his family with a small-scale cattle ranch.
In an age where connections to farming are becoming increasingly rare, Harvest Capital is breaking the mold.
“Even our front gate reception and office administration is run by past Canby Chapter FFA President Rachel McKenzie,” Field said.
Field, who plans to bring in two speakers to the 2020 Northwest Ag Show, views the show as a great opportunity to network and catch up on the latest in agricultural equipment.
“The show is a huge information-gathering and networking opportunity for people involved in production agriculture, plus it is a solid opportunity to investigate the different vendors that are involved and gain exposure to new techniques, new production ag trends, and to the offerings of the vendors who participate in the show,” Field said.
“The hope is that this year’s show is bigger and better than ever,” he said.