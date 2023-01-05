In 1986 Larry George, with the encouragement of his Newberg High School ag instructors, started an FFA project that not only helped put him through Oregon State University, it spawned the business that has changed the face of the hazelnut industry.

“I would take hazelnuts from my parents’ farm in Newberg, dry them and have them shelled by the Herring family nearby,” George said. “Then I’d have them roasted and either chocolate-coated or salted and put them in small retail packages that I sold during college.”

