The Northwest Ag Show provides Oregon FFA Foundation Ambassadors with a great opportunity to meet and share the FFA story with many agricultural businesses, according to FFA staff.
The show also offers opportunities for the ambassadors.
“Through interactions with agribusinesses, our foundation ambassadors practice social interaction in a business setting and develop the presentation skills they will need as they pursue a career,” according to Oregon FFA CEO Shawn Dooley.
Christa Carlon, stewardship officer for the Oregon FFA Foundation, noted that while interacting with show participants, the ambassadors also pick up a great deal of knowledge about the business industry and career opportunities available to them and their peers. And, she said, they thoroughly enjoy the experience.
“The ambassadors loved the opportunity last year to engage and interact with both the vendors and the show guests,” Carlon said, “and they enjoyed talking to the many other FFA members that were at the show.”
She added that the Northwest Ag Show “graciously” grants all FFA members free entry every day of the show.
At this year’s show, the organization plans to exhibit an educational display booth, and it is holding a raffle and reception to support the FFA Foundation.
“We plan to use the Ag Show to introduce companies and individuals to ways they can help support our members and better prepare them to be productive employees, knowledgeable consumers and engaged citizens in their communities,” Dooley said.
This year’s ambassadors are JD Stables, from the Amity FFA Chapter; Maddie Lamken, from the Redmond FFA Chapter; and Antionio Martinez, from the Central FFA Chapter. All are 18 years old and enrolled in college.
The ambassadors play a vital role over the course of a year in providing what Carlon calls the “student face of the organization to the business community.”
“They represent the blue and gold to business and industry,” Carlon said, a task that involves sharing how they have learned and grown through their participation in FFA.
To participate in the Oregon FFA Ambassador Program, prospective ambassadors must meet certain criteria, including having completed high school and having participated in FFA.
“We like to try to recruit ambassadors from all parts of the state,” Carlon said. “And we kind of look for different skills and personalities that complement each other. We like to have a well-rounded team.”
Foundation ambassadors serve in their role for one year, from July 1 to June 30.