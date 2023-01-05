Energy Trust of Oregon is looking forward to the Northwest Ag Show to spread the word about its collaboration with the Oregon Department of Energy (ODOE) in funding onsite energy assessments for rural small businesses and agricultural producers.

ODOE’s Oregon Rural and Agricultural Energy Audit Program is using its $100,000 USDA Energy Audit and Renewable Energy Development Assistance Grant to pay 75% of the cost, which can be $5,000 to $20,000.

