Energy Trust of Oregon representative Brad Moore, left, pays a visit to an Oregon farmer during a recent site assessment. The Oregon Department of Energy and Energy Trust of Oregon are collaborating in funding onsite energy assessments.
Claire Cushing consults with a farmer in Forest Grove, Ore., during a site visit. Oregon Department of Energy and Energy Trust of Oregon are collaborating in funding onsite energy assessments.
Energy Trust of Oregon
Energy Trust of Oregon
A Central Oregon ranch benefits from a solar photovoltaic array. Oregon Department of Energy and Energy Trust of Oregon are collaborating in funding onsite energy assessments.
Energy Trust of Oregon is looking forward to the Northwest Ag Show to spread the word about its collaboration with the Oregon Department of Energy (ODOE) in funding onsite energy assessments for rural small businesses and agricultural producers.
ODOE’s Oregon Rural and Agricultural Energy Audit Program is using its $100,000 USDA Energy Audit and Renewable Energy Development Assistance Grant to pay 75% of the cost, which can be $5,000 to $20,000.
Further, those who are within one of Energy Trust’s utility territories can have the remaining 25% of the study’s cost refunded by the Trust.
“Having such a report in hand is preferred and, in some cases, necessary when applying for grants such as the USDA Rural Energy Assistance Program, which offers both grants and loan guarantees to rural small businesses and agricultural producers for energy efficiency and renewable energy projects,” said Jessica Arnold, outreach manager for the Trust’s Industry and Agriculture Production Efficiency Program. “This is a competitive way to get grants or loans for energy-saving improvements.”
The Energy Trust doesn’t stop there.
“We point participants in the direction of their next step for incentives,” Arnold said. “These can include irrigation upgrades, installing insulation, energy efficient lighting and heating systems and several other improvements.
“We can help people navigate the application process, which can be an overwhelming barrier for some,” Arnold said. “It’s really not complicated if you know where to start.”
The report generated through the Department of Energy assessment is unique to each operation and provides a business with an elevated level of understanding of the total energy reduction they might expect with new equipment or operational efficiency improvements and suggests next steps for getting financing for these projects.
The program is a relatively new collaborative effort of the ODOE and Energy Trust of Oregon and is designed to be streamlined and to minimize the complications and guesswork that seeking financial assistance can entail.
“It’s a small program with a few people running it, and I’m hoping that funding through the United States Department of Energy coming through to the state will be available to enhance programs like this,” Arnold said. “We expect it to grow over the next few years. Few people even know it’s available, and so our primary objective at the Northwest Ag Show is to get the word out.”
The energy audit’s site summary looks at existing stationary equipment, how it is used and what improvements could be gained with efficiency upgrades. The assessment may also include the planned operation of new equipment.
Utility records are explored, including the consumption of electricity, natural gas, propane and diesel, to create a cohesive evaluation that provides a farm or business with an accurate, thorough understanding of their operation and how to prioritize where to invest.
“Sometimes people assume certain things but by calculating excess energy used when lights are left on or when a pump is throttled back during operation, we gain a more accurate understanding of possible improvements that will result in the highest savings.”
“Someone may be bent on replacing all of their windows and through an assessment we may discover that putting a (variable frequency drive) on their pump will actually save a lot more money than changing out the windows,” Arnold said. “It’s a comparative thing that we can quantify to assist you in such important decisions.”
