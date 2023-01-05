The title sponsor of this year’s Northwest Agricultural Show is Coastal Farm & Ranch.
From its beginnings in Albany, Ore., in 1963, Coastal Farm & Ranch has grown to 21 locations in Oregon and Washington while maintaining a small town feel and a vast array of products and services at every store.
Part of this is making a priority of supporting the communities where Coastal does business, whether through 4-H, FFA, local humane societies or other causes or organizations.
Stretching from Mount Vernon, Wash., to Klamath Falls, Ore., it has the Northwest covered for all things associated with the rural way of life by anticipating and meeting the needs of today’s farmer, rancher and a wide range of other customers.
For instance, the Salem, Corvallis and Lacey, Wash., locations feature self-serve dog wash stations with convenient set-ups that include tubs, towels, shampoo and conditioner, a blow dryer and grooming table. The stations are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Coastal also provides low-cost veterinary care at select stores through Good Neighbor Vet, a mobile veterinary service in Oregon and Washington, where licensed veterinarians perform exams, pet microchipping, and diagnostic testing and treatment for heartworm, feline HIV and leukemia.
Good Neighbor Vet clinics also run on a first-come, first-serve basis, striving to see as many pets as possible. See the website for mobile days and hours for each store.
The atmosphere at a Coastal Farm Store changes with the seasons, moving from lawn, garden and grills into winter flannels, cozy socks and slippers and stoves.
Folks are often surprised by the vast selection of home heating stoves and outdoor grills. Stores feature fireplaces, stoves, fireplace inserts and gas logs across a range of fuel types including wood, pellets, gas and electricity. It offers fireplaces and accessories from popular brands.
Coastal Farm & Ranch goes well beyond ag essentials such as cattle feed, panels and livestock managing equipment. Their apparel department features high-quality work clothing and shoes alongside the latest in Western fashion.
Coastal Farm has discovered that many people who live the rural lifestyle choose hunting, fishing or camping as ways to unplug and recharge from long days of work. The stores meet that need with an extensive sporting goods department.
In the last few years, Coastal Farm & Ranch has grown its online presence through its e-commerce website, CoastalCountry.com. Customers can shop Coastal “Your Way,” which includes in-store, curbside and home delivery, a further way to serve those with busy lifestyles and an opportunity for Coastal Farm to extend its exceptional customer service.
They are adding new items to the online catalog every day to include as many store items as possible while allowing customers to shop in the way that serves them best.
The website offers many resources to customers including the latest in ag news, a blog covering a wide range of topics, from preparing your herd for the winter to starting a home chicken flock.
Visit the Coastal Farm & Ranch booth at the NW Ag Show to learn more about the wide variety of products and services they offer as well as its other resources and programs.
