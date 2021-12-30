Coastal Farm & Ranch added its 20th location this year in Corvallis, Ore., on the heels of a two-store expansion the year before.
“We’re just not slowing down,” Brand and Culture Coordinator Meg Walker said. “It was exciting to open stores in Monroe, Wash., and Salem, Ore., the year before.
“We have always wanted to be part of the Corvallis community and it’s just down the road from our headquarters in Albany,” Walker said. “Wherever we go, we’re always looking for ways to be involved in the community, including 4-H, FFA and local humane societies.”
The Corvallis branch offers the same amenities found at the company’s flagship Salem store.
“It’s an experience on a whole new level,” Walker said. “Even though we’ve stretched out and expanded quite a bit in the last couple years, we always manage to keep that small-town feeling in our stores.”
As the owner of a large dog, Walker is enthusiastic about the pet services these stores feature.
“For the first time we have an entire setup where people can bathe their dogs,” she said. “We have tubs, shampoo, grooming tables, blowers, a pet vacuum — everything you need with no time limit for only $10.”
While Coastal Farm & Ranch has long partnered with Good Neighbor Vet to provide its mobile vet care at several store locations, Good Neighbor Plus has installed in-store offices at the Salem and Corvallis stores, where their services expand to include diagnostic testing and more in-depth procedures and exams than possible in a mobile unit.
The atmosphere at a Coastal store changes with the seasons, moving from lawn, garden and grills into winter flannels, cozy socks, slippers and even stoves.
“People are surprised that we have such a fantastic stove department,” Walker said. “We’ve got more than 20 working stoves — wood, gas, pellet, electricity.
“A lot of people think ‘farm and ranch’ and assume we just sell cattle feed, panels and livestock managing equipment,” Walker said. “We’ve got everything from work clothes to Western fashion all the way to hunting and fishing supplies.”
An extensive sporting goods section is part of the store’s mission to “have something for everyone,” especially when it comes to their customer base.
“We have realized that many people who live the lifestyle we serve like to relax that way; hunting, fishing, or camping is often what they do to unplug and recharge from their long days of work.”
Last year’s virtual Northwest Ag Show enabled the company to highlight a larger sampling of their products outside the confines of a physical booth.
“It was exciting,” Walker said. “We were able to bring some brand and product awareness to our customers.
“We’re just really excited to be a part of the Ag Show in general,” she said. “We are changing up a few things with our booth this year, which is exciting. We are looking forward to showing all the attendees the wide variety Coastal has to offer.”