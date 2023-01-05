The country’s leading independent valuation and assessment services firm, BBG Real Estate Services has built an expansive customer base and a deep understanding of diverse property types across all major U.S. markets.
Though she’s been an appraiser for 10 years, Sydni Nicolici found her niche in agricultural appraising about five years ago and now serves as BBG’s director of agricultural valuation for the West Coast.
“It’s been wonderful; I’ve made good connections with a lot of the major lenders in the agricultural sector here in Oregon,” Sydni Nicolici said. “I’ve met a variety of people and have seen a lot of different things like where those cool scented pinecones come from and how they’re made, or I can talk your ear off about blueberries, from the varieties to the many ways they’re processed, including what it takes to get into the Starbucks syrup lineup.”
Though not a well-known industry, the independent appraiser plays a large role in commercial lending today, functioning largely as an interim check on value to make sure a loan makes sense.
BBG can also help with estate work and is active within legal activities. Representatives are frequently called on as expert witnesses in court.
“We kind of serve as this ‘one-stop shop,’” Nicolici said. “If you’re trying to find a farm manager, I might know somebody because I’ve been out to a property or if you’re looking for a broker or possibly a tenant, I can put the word out just because I see and interact with so many different people in the industry.”
Nicolici keeps her finger on the pulse of Oregon’s many crops and their markets and furthers her knowledge and networking as the Oregon chapter vice president of the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers.
“People either love appraising or they just kind of roll their eyes because it can be pretty technical,” Nicolici said. “I would say it’s a mix of art and data and at some point we have to interpret what we’re seeing and then make a judgment call at the end of it.”
It’s not always good news, as with the current real estate market.
“Unfortunately, we’re in the throes of a declining market right now, and I don’t think we’ve hit the bottom yet because I think the feds are going to keep raising interest rates,” Nicolici said. “With some caveats, Oregon’s peak of values was October 2021, and it has now reached a stagnant stage.
“Property values are declining because of the higher interest rates, so it’s not the ideal time if you’re trying to buy; if possible, it’s a time to wait and monitor where things go,” she said. “Meanwhile, our goal is to create a clear line of communication between us and people who own the property.”
