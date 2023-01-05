AgWest Farm Credit

Ken Ballard, relationship manager at AgWest Farm Credit, consults with a vineyard customer. The financial cooperative’s board of directors is composed primarily of its customer-members with local advisory committees in the various regions it serves.

 AgWest Farm Credit

AgWest Farm Credit is part of the Farm Credit System founded by the federal government in 1916 that has since grown into a nationwide network of about 70 borrower-owned lending institutions.

“As a financial cooperative, we provide competitive, reliable and consistent credit to farmers,” said Todd Hatley, relationship manager at AgWest Farm Credit’s Salem, Ore., branch. “We also provide crop insurance, another great tool to help farmers.”

