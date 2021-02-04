The 51st edition of the Northwest Agricultural Show will be different from any in the past half-century. Instead of an in-person experience, this year’s show will be completely online at www.northwestagshow.com.
The reason for the change is no secret. COVID-19 has changed just about everything we do in our daily lives, and the Northwest Ag Show was no different.
But instead of trying to take a typical ag show format and translate it to the internet, the Northwest Ag Show owner, EO Media Events LLC, and its manager, Capital Press, decided to create a new format that provides unlimited access to the show, its exhibitors and the presentations they have lined up.
Not only can visitors “attend” the show from the comfort of their computer, laptop or smart phone, they can do it anytime of the day or night — and it’s free of charge.
Though the show officially runs Feb. 16-18, virtual visitors can get a “sneak peek” online starting Feb. 8. In addition, all of the information will remain online for an entire year, so visitors can return to any exhibits or presentations as often as they want. The new format is built around farmers and ranchers and their needs, said Anne Long, advertising manager of the Capital Press and one of the show’s organizers.
In addition to “attending” the show online, farmers and ranchers can explore the many exhibitor “booths” on the home page of www.northwestagshow.com, which serves as a virtual show floor.
In addition to the Exhibitor’s Showcase, there’s an Equipment Showcase, Agri-Business Showcase and Learning Center. Each is just a mouse-click away.
When visitors find a product or service of particular interest they can view a video or other information about it. Then, if they would like to know more, they can set up an in-person meeting or demonstration.
Returning this year are presenting sponsor Harvest Capital Company and major sponsors Coastal Farm and Ranch and Kubota Tractor.
“We’re proud to have them aboard in this exciting new venture,” Long said.
An added bonus: When visitors register for the show, they’ll automatically be entered in a drawing for a $500 gift card from Coastal Farm and Ranch.
In addition to exhibitors, a full slate of informational presentations will be offered at the Learning Center on topics related to farming and ranching.
The ag show has been at the Oregon State Fair and Exposition the past two years, and will return there next year.
“We look forward to returning to the fairgrounds in 2022,” said Joe Beach, the editor and publisher of the Capital Press and manager of the Northwest Ag Show. “We see this enhancing a live event in the future, not replacing it.”