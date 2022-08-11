WOODBURN, Ore. — In 1968, changing economic trends and a competency for growing florals were driving factors in Bob and Jean Fessler’s decision to shift from raising mink and hazelnuts to starting Woodburn Nursery and Azaleas.

Today, their six children — Tom Fessler, Rick Fessler, Karen Jaeger, Sandy Traeger and Jodi Arritola — are co-owners of the nursery.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you