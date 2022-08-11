Victor Gonzalez

Victor Gonzalez with his lavender crop on his small farm near Sequim, Wash. He propagates 500,000 seedlings of 100 lavender varieties to supply the growing demand from greenhouses worldwide.

 Victor’s Lavender

SEQUIM, Wash. — Victor Gonzalez has no trade secrets about growing lavender, his life’s mission.

Nicknamed the “Grandfather of Lavender,” Gonzalez raises lavender near Sequim, Wash., on the Olympic Peninsula in an unusual microclimate.

