Tree Frog Nursery got its start 25 years ago when the Lord family planted a few rows of ornamentals in their Silverton, Ore., backyard.
What started as a hobby for Frank and Shari Lord became a passion and successful business for their son, Carson. He and his wife, Colette, grew the nursery and continued to reinvest, including a push toward pot-in-pot production started 18 years ago. Today 85% of their production comes from pot-in-pot.
By 2004, Carson quit his career in advertising and marketing and went to work at the nursery full-time.
He and Colette own the nursery with his parents, who are retired.
They chose to grow primarily specialty items, focusing on grafted conifers, Japanese maples and topiary items because they knew that, as a small grower, they needed to find a niche rather than mass produce commodity items.
Early on they started exhibiting at nursery trade shows across the country and in British Columbia to build a customer base. This year they shipped about 35,000 plants and trees to customers in 28 states and three Canadian provinces. Most are independent garden centers.
“That diversity is great for protecting us from regional issues, but it also creates transportation and logistics headaches,” Lord said. “We arrange freight for most of our customers; it gets trickier when you have small customers spread across the country. You learn to make friends with truck brokers.”
He said he has learned several lessons along the way.
“The recession had a large impact on how we do things and on our customer base,” Lord said. “As a result, we decided that no single customer should ever account for more than 10% of our annual sales and that old customers are more valuable than new ones. We have operated under that philosophy ever since.”
Maintaining a relationship with his customers is also important, he said.
“Even as we expand, the vast majority of our sales are to longtime, consistent customers,” Lord said. “Building those relationships takes time and effort but it pays massive dividends for our consistency and production planning.”
Relationships with customers also protect the bottom line, he said.
“The margin in our business is quickly wiped out with plants you can’t sell,” Lord said. “Knowing who is going to buy your plants the day you plant them is a huge advantage.”
Lord is always on the lookout for ways to increase efficiency and looks to his employees for input.
A few years ago, a worker suggested providing hip packs to crew members who are taping plants.
“We stocked them all with a pair of pliers for repairing the tool they use and boxes of staples and rolls of tying tape,” Lord said. “It’s often the little things that really pay off.”
But the industry has some built-in inefficiencies, he said.
“Sadly, there are a ton of inefficiencies built into growing the wide crop mix most Oregon nurseries do,” he said. “Row crop farmers don’t try to fill the grocery store; they focus on just a few crops that they can grow well and efficiently.
“The European nursery model of growing more volume of just a few items and then selling through a distributor is in many ways more efficient than trying to produce a broad spectrum of plants for the garden center market.”