SAN FRANCISCO — Michelle Reed, owner of Roots Nursery in San Francisco, believes people living in urban settings need indoor plants the most.
“We yearn for nurturing (a plant) that is more apartment-friendly and less time-consuming than having a pet,” she said. “For many, it’s a way to connect with nature, especially if you’re in a city environment."
Plants are also a stylish and therapeutic way of bringing nature into a home, she said. "When we all lead such busy, urban lives, that's a wonderful thing.”
Research has shown indoor plants provide many other benefits: Those around plants register a boost in energy and creativity, indoor plants have been shown to help reduce sick time and indoor plants can take the dirty air, clean it, and expel clean, fresh air.
Growing plants successfully can be tricky. The most common question customers have is usually something along the lines of "How do I pick the right plant?"
Reed, who opened the nursery nine years ago, said choosing the perfect plant should be based on several criteria. For example, if you want a small plant for your living room shelf, consider the following:
• How much light will the plant receive?
• What is the temperature range for the room?
• Is the room extremely dry or humid?
• Do you want a plant that needs water occasionally or one that needs more attention?
“There also is general rule for indoor plants,” she said “The darker the leaves, the less light plants need to survive.”
Light and water are the two most important aspects of plant care, but can be difficult to grasp for first-time plant owners. When it comes to light, even low-light plants do not want to be in a dark corner or room with no windows. Sunlight is necessary for plants to carry out photosynthesis, which is how plants create food for themselves. If they are not receiving enough light, they will slowly starve.
Oxygen is just as important, and if the soil is constantly wet, the roots will have a hard time breathing and slowly die.
“The past months have definitely been a difficult time,” she said. “When we first realized how serious COVID-19 was, back in March, and had to close the store; that really hurt this business."
Since then, she said they've worked hard to adapt by providing one-on-one appointments and creating a website for customers to shop our plants for curbside pickup (rootsinsf.com).
"Now that retail stores are allowed to be open again, we're cautiously allowing up to six customers in the store at a time, and face masks are mandatory," she said. "Overall, it has been a difficult situation, but I am incredibly grateful for the support we've received from our local community.”