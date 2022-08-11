McMINNVILLE, Ore. — Step into the office at Robinson Nursery and instead of being greeted by the familiar earthy smell of mulch and fertilizer, like you might expect from a wholesale nursery, colorful sticky notes, charts, and an organized array of posters line the walls.

Josh Robinson, co-owner and sales manager of the nursery, has made it his mission to change the way people think about the nursery industry. Which is fitting, as Josh is also the current president of the Oregon Association of Nurseries.

