Oregon olive trees

Barbara Porter and Bryan Brown are experimenting with olive trees suitable for growing in the Northwest. They sell the trees from their nursery near Dallas, Ore.

 Gail Oberst/For the Capital Press

DALLAS, Ore. — Big ideas can grow on small nurseries.

Bryan Brown and Barbara Porter’s Oregon Olive Trees, situated on less than 20 acres, is home to two unique crops: cold-tolerant olive trees and genetically improved Christmas tree seed.

