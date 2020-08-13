DEXTER, Ore. — COVID-19 hasn’t hurt Justin Michelson’s Native Foods Nursery. On the contrary, compared to last year, sales of edible and medicinal native plants this year at his nursery have increased four-fold.
“It’s been beyond my wildest dreams,” said Michelson.
“I think people are finding great solace in their gardens during these challenging times,” he said. “Nature, and these plants, can be incredibly supportive to our overall well-being.”
Michelson has other theories about the success of the nursery.
“Northwesterners are resilient people,” he said. “When food or medicine supplies are potentially short, they naturally look for ways to support their families through the ups and downs.” Many of his customers like the benefits native plants provide to the ecosystem, in addition to the low-maintenance beauty they add to the landscape.
Michaelson started his business three years ago, well before the pandemic. The 34-year-old Seattle-area native leases the nursery land from the Lost Valley Education Center, a nonprofit education organization at the southeastern edge of the Willamette Valley.
In 2010, Michelson came to the center to learn permaculture and sustainable living skills and was soon tapped to serve on the board, and then as executive director. His work at the center taught him how to start and run a business, he said.
He also noticed there were very few native nurseries that specialize in edible and medicinal plants.
“It dawned on me that my passion for bringing people back into relationship with their local ecologies actually had a perfect place in the nursery market,” he said. “People could restore habitat, but not just for the birds and bees — they could grow a habitat of food and medicine for their families, too.”
His connection to Lost Valley Education Center, which is closed during the pandemic, had the added benefit of providing extra hands at the nursery during his busy season. About 15 people, most students and residents at the center, worked at the nursery this spring. The helpers also learned how to grow and care for native plants.
During the last public tour of the season, Michelson answered questions from visitors as they walked and talked about some of the 75 species for sale at the nursery, tasting and smelling as they moved through the quarter-acre of greenhouses.
One couple asked about plants adapted to shady forested areas; another asked about plants that could be grown on an apartment deck. The nursery’s offerings include well-known edibles — huckleberries, salmonberries, thimbleberries and coastal strawberries — and some unexpected edibles — salal, pinion pine, cattail, nettle, ferns, violets, madrone, sorrel, stonecrop and more.
The website, www.nativefoodsnursery.com, includes recipes and preparation information as well as landscape design suggestions for native plants.
Michelson says he owes a debt of gratitude to Native American people for sharing ancient knowledge about medicinal and food plants. As a result, a portion of each sale at his nursery goes to indigenous cultural and ecological restoration efforts.
The business sells almost all of its nursery items by mail — another advantage in these distancing COVID days. The nursery ships orders in compostable packing materials: lazy gardeners can plant and water the entire box.
The nursery closed for the season July 4, so online orders made during the summer will be shipped after Sept. 15, when the nursery reopens.