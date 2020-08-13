Alice Doyle travels the world in search of plants that will grow in the Pacific Northwest. What Alice learns along the way she is eager to share with her customers.
Forty-five years ago, Alice wanted to be a teacher. Instead, she and her partner, Greg Lee, started Log House Plants, a wholesale nursery in Cottage Grove, Ore. They grow more than 2,500 varieties of annuals, perennials, vegetables and herbs to sell to independent retailers in the Pacific Northwest. This year, Log House Plants offers 300 new varieties.
Alice was a student at the University of Oregon when she and friends planned to buy property for a community school.
“We thought the answer to the world’s problems was education,” Alice said. “That was another interesting period.”
In 1974, there was a fuel shortage caused by the global oil crisis. Alice recalls six-hour lines at gas stations. Each Sunday, the friends piled into a 1959 Plymouth Valiant station wagon and pinpointed places to check out in search of property for their school.
A waitress tipped them off to 50 acres just east of Cottage Grove, Ore. They drove around Dorena Lake to a rustic 1929 log cabin on Rat Creek Road.
It was the farm of their dreams.
“By the time we got there, we were just crazy. It was so beautiful,” Alice said.
At first, Alice worked as an elementary teacher and Greg as a Volkswagen mechanic.
Their Rat Creek Farm had clay soil, not good for crops, but good for growing greenhouse plants.
They built one greenhouse and another each year. On their agreed timeline, they quit their jobs to grow plants full-time.
Greg and Alice founded the nursery in 1974 — the same year their college friends, Gail and Birdy Hoelzle, founded a bookstore, the Bookmine, on Main Street in Cottage Grove.
Neither Greg nor Alice had any growing experience, so they learned along the way from people in the industry.
“We probably couldn’t tell the difference between a Christmas cactus and a poinsettia,” Alice said. “One thing that really helped us was the sales people coming by to talk with us about the technical things, like the size of the greenhouse for fans and heaters, how to set up the louvers and thermostats — that sort of thing. Back then, catalogs were really like reference guides.”
Many nurseries didn’t offer much variety at that point.
“Mainly marigolds, and lobelia and impatien,” Alice said, “but even those were in short supply.”
Alice and Greg grew plants they found interesting and their passion, persistence and curiosity quickly paid off. It was an exciting time to enter the business.
“We had unlimited creative license to do any hairbrain thing we wanted to do and we could sell it because we were excited about it,” Alice said.
More people were gardening and new plants from Log House were popular. “As wholesale growers working with retail nurseries, what we were excited about could really generate a buzz in the market.”
Every season, Log House announces several plant projects for unusual plants, categories, labels and posters, including the Drunken Botanist Collection (based on Amy Stewart’s book), Butterfly Bed & Breakfast (host plants for 25 species of butterflies), and Traditional Healing Herbs. People are free to use information and posters on their website.
At the moment, Log House is offering gardeners a reissue of the nursery’s first program, Fall and Winter Vegetable Starts.
“If you grow certain varieties, you can plan for a harvest every month of the year,” Alice said.
In the nursery’s initial years, Alice devised the program to give gardeners an extended growing season. She had visited family farms in the Netherlands growing six varieties of Armado cauliflower they harvested every two weeks. Thanks to the staggered growth cycles, farmers always had cauliflower to sell.
Alice consulted Binda Colbrook, author of “Winter Gardening in the Maritime Northwest,” and Steve Solomon of Territorial Seeds, devising color-coded charts to tell growers when each plant is sowed and harvested.
Alice and Greg add new vegetable varieties to the program each year. Alice is most excited about a line of chicories and radicchios coming out in August.
“It’s such an untapped category that grows well in this climate. They are packed with flavor and health benefits,” she said. “And there are so many different kinds, mostly from Italy.”
According to Alice, the next big thing has been grafting vegetables, a process of splicing an edible species to the roots of a hardier, more vigorous species. The sustainable growing technique can make a plant much more productive, disease-resistant and efficient.
Log House Plants founded a national brand of grafted vegetables dubbed “Mighty Veggies,” which includes cucumbers, melons, eggplant and peppers, as well as a tomato plant, the “Mighty ‘Mato,” and a tomato-potato plant called “Ketchup-N-Fries.”
Some say Alice is a savvy marketer with a keen eye for hot nursery trends, but supporting independent retailers and biodiversity is part of her mission.
“I want to get people excited about plants so people will protect that diversity,” she said. “To do that, we want to give independent retailers something different to offer gardeners so they keep coming back.
“We all should support Main Street USA instead of mainstream conglomerates,” if just for the variety of products, Alice said. “Otherwise, it’s just the same old ‘Walmartization’ of the industry where everything starts to look the same.”