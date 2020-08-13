Chris Hanosky has been in the landscaping business for more than 20 years, then last fall purchased Holley Tree Farms from his friend Jeff Jones, who had operated the nursery for 30 years near Idaho Falls.
There are 3 fields of young trees, totaling about 4 acres.
“We grow them, dig them up, and ball and burlap them to ship to customers,” Chris said.
The farm grows several types of maple, various kinds of pine trees, aspen, Canada red chokecherries (which are hardy), spruce, weeping white spruce, columnar spruce and others.
“We sell trees wholesale or retail and offer delivery and planting,” he said.
Most of the trees he sells are various types of spruce, averaging in height from 5 to 14 feet. Landscapers can order just about any type of tree that is native or adapts to the soils and climates of eastern Idaho.
“All of my trees will grow well in this climate (zone 4) and I also have plenty of trees that will do well in zone 2 and 3 at higher elevations such as at Driggs or Jackson. All of these zones get plenty of snow,” he said.
“We plant and install trees for our customers and if someone needs irrigation for them, or some drip lines, we put those systems in as well,” Chris said.
Having been in the landscaping business for two decades, he has worked with many types of trees and planted thousands over the years. He already had a lot of knowledge about trees. When his friend, Jeff, wanted to retire, and was scaling down his business, Chris started thinking about buying the tree farm.
“My son Ryler decided to drop out of college and wanted run the tree farm so it was a good fit. He now runs most of the equipment and digs most of the trees; he knows how to ball and burlap them up and does a better job of it than I do!” Chris said.
Many of his customers are people who bought trees from Jeff in the past, and in his landscape business, Chris has offered these trees to his clients. He also sells trees to several businesses in Montana, but during the COVID-19 some of them held off on their orders.
“My landscape business stayed busier than ever, but during the pandemic some of the regular customers who wanted big loads at a time cut back a little, to wait it out," he said. "Many of the folks around here, however, who wanted landscaping done, were sitting around home and getting paid to sit at home; a lot of them were Idaho National Laboratory (INL) workers, getting paid to work from home. They looked out their windows at their yards and spent more money on landscaping, which helped sell more trees.”
Jeff has stayed on board to help out here and there, give advice and answer questions.
“His 30 years of experience is very helpful. For instance we brought in some trees from a nursery that had needle problems and Jeff explained how to treat them, and they recovered nicely," Chris said. "He knows a lot about trees and their diseases, so if anything looks abnormal I just call him. And there were several times he got bored this spring and came to help run equipment until my son got trained in how to operate it.”
Between the landscape business and the tree farm, Chris has 9 full-time employees and 4 part-time employees.
“Through all the COVID-19 problems we’ve stayed busy so they’ve all had jobs and I didn’t have to lay off anyone,” he said.