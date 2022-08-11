GP-Godfrey Nursery-01.jpg

Darren and Jennifer Schad operate Godfrey Nursery near Aumsville, Ore.

 Geoff Parks/For the Capital Press

AUMSVILLE, Ore. — Jennifer and Darren Schad took over Godfrey Nursery from Jennifer’s mother, but like others in the agriculture business, they take their marching orders from Mother Nature.

“Every year is an adventure,” Jennifer said of the business they have shepherded through wild weather, economic instability and other “year-around and non-stop” factors over the past 27 years.

