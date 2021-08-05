SILVERTON, Ore. — Patti Harris got into the greenhouse business while looking for a way to get out of the house.
She had to quit her banking job after an illness affected her eyesight. To combat cabin fever, her husband, George, began shuttling Patti to nursery-related classes at Chemeketa Community College in Salem.
“I loved it and I got so excited; prior to that I hadn’t been able to grow anything,” Patti said. “Any sane person would have gone to work for a nursery to figure out what the reality was, but I jumped in with both feet.”
In 2000, the Harrises opened Garden Thyme Nursery on 6½ acres in Silverton just up the road from the Oregon Garden, which had just broken ground.
“Pretty soon it hit home that the reason everything grew so well was because (Chemeketa) had a greenhouse, a watering system that could deliver fertilizer and a staff taking care of things when I wasn’t there,” she said. “It is a different story when suddenly it’s 90 degrees out here and if the 4-inch pots don’t get watered they die.
“It was a huge shift in how much responsibility there was and what sells and what doesn’t and what’s easy to propagate and what isn’t, so it was still a pretty steep learning curve.”
The nursery now grows over 300 varieties of vegetables, herbs and low-maintenance, vigorous and long-blooming perennials with an emphasis on drought-tolerant and deer-resistant plants.
COVID-19, September’s wildfires, the ice storm in February and a record-breaking heat wave the end of June have each ushered in new challenges.
Despite the upheaval connected with COVID, 2020 was a great vegetable season, Harris said.
“I had produced almost enough vegetable plants for a normal season — somewhere between 16,000 and 20,000 starts — before we found out the pandemic was going to close things down,” she said. “Sales were up so much that the stores couldn’t keep up and we were able to sell through our veg stock.”
Then there was the heatwave.
The day it hit 116 degrees a large shipment was on the last leg of its trip from Minnesota when the truck got stuck in Salem less than half an hour away. The plants suffered substantially, but Harris remains hopeful as she watches over the young plants. She said the incident provided her the opportunity to observe which plants held up best.
“The threadleaf coreopsis took it like a champ,” she remarked. “They look fragile, but they are really tough.”
Another favorite at the greenhouse is the Powwow series of seed-grown echinacea; they have vigorous root systems, winter over well and include a nice color selection.
“I don’t fuss over plants,” Harris said. “I stick them in the ground where they should go and they either make it or they don’t.”