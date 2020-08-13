Fox Hollow Creek Nursery in Eugene, Ore., has a little bit of everything, from fruit trees to vegetables to hops and bamboo, and owner Michael Kaszycki said that he prefers the diversification because “the world’s my oyster.”
“Plants are awesome on a number of fronts,” he said. “There are flowers for your soul or food for your belly — or both. I never cease to be amazed. I post photos on Facebook and Instagram, and taking pictures is just an excuse to look closely and slow down.”
Kaszycki has been running Fox Hollow Creek Nursery for 12 years. He said 40 years ago he didn’t know anything about plants, but when he moved to Eugene from New York he decided “with all the good food I wanted to be a part of it.” He became involved in the farmers market and said it slowly evolved from there.
Fox Hollow Creek Nursery has everything for the entire household’s planting needs. He has fruit trees, ornamental plants, flowers, vegetables, bamboo, citrus, hops and climbing plants.
“There’s so many cool plants,” he said, “Figs to persimmons to lemon trees. There’s a lot of fun plants, and then the house plants has really taken off.”
He said it’s impossible for him to pick a favorite because it will vary by season and day. He said that he’ll walk through an aisle and there’s edlerberry, gooseberry, grapes and raspberries.
“Nursery business is a lifestyle,” he explained, adding that he doesn’t just work Mondays through Fridays and takes weekends off, he’s there at the nursery all times, seven days a week. “For me it’s a real joy getting people to come in. There’s never grumpy customers. They’re always happy to be there and be planting.”
Every morning there are learning curves for Kaszycki. He said that he’ll start from ground zero and work his way up again.
“There’s so much to know about this whole thing,” he said, “but it’s like a sharing thing. I talk to people all day long about plants, and everyone has experiences and we’re exactly where we want to be.”
His business has been busy during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially when some other nurseries had their doors closed in March and April.
“People stuck at home want to do gardens and want a little control of their lives,” he explained. “Ergo, my business has gone up.”
He said the most rewarding aspect of what he does is knowing that there are hundreds of fruit trees going out into Eugene and Lane County that he grew and sold to people.
“And they’re planting fruit trees all around,” he said. “That’s a winner.”
One of his fig trees has over 300 figs on it right now, and he said that for whoever purchases it, “sitting down and eating those figs is going to be pretty good.”
Although the retailing side of things is a “whole different ballpark” compared to the growing, he said that he’s joyous about every aspect.
“I love what I do and the sharing in the community thing,” he said. “All of that is awesome and I will do it until I can’t.”