Ellen Egan has a simple goal for Egan Gardens: “We’re not expanding; we’re not looking to modernize, automate or innovate. I just want to grow the best that I can.”
For Ellen, that usually means growing nursery plants the old-fashioned way, but innovation at pivotal moments has kept this operation going for more than 68 years.
The Egan Family Farm just north of Keizer, Ore., grew 1,000 acres of hops and subsistence crops before Prohibition, but the Great Depression forced the Egans to sell most of their acreage. All that was left to Ellen’s father, Bill, was 20 acres.
Bill switched from other crops to geraniums, and in 1952, Egan Gardens opened for business.
At that point, the nursery industry in Oregon was still young.
“It was all kind of figuring it out as you went along,” Ellen says, gesturing to two glass greenhouses full of flowers. “He put those up and managed to build a small but profitable business.”
Ellen grew up watching her father run Egan Gardens. She wasn’t sure that she wanted to do the same. “If I was taking care of the business, I couldn’t be a wife and mother.”
When Ellen went to Oregon State University to study horticulture, she decided to study landscape architecture, too. She graduated and moved to Hood River, Ore., for a job in landscape design and construction.
When Ellen was 25, Bill asked her about running the business. Otherwise, he’d look for a buyer. “Talk about using a phrase to galvanize a 25-year-old into making a decision!” Ellen says. “My father was a wise man who knew how to deal with people.”
In 1983, Ellen came home to help run the nursery. It was one of the worst El Nino years on record. Spring in the Willamette Valley was cold, rainy and miserable. At that point, Egan Gardens was only wholesale and sales plummeted.
“We were dumping crops like crazy,” Ellen says. For the following year, Ellen used her landscaping background to retail shrubs and hardwood trees. “That way, if stores aren’t buying from us, we can at least sell off our own place.”
Since then, Egan Gardens’ retail business has been open from March to mid-October. The wholesale business is open year round.
Wholesale and retail sales each normally account for about half of gross sales, but this year retail has been a boon.
Last spring, when the coronavirus pandemic shut down the economy, it looked dismal for nurseries. “I was predicting doomsday back in April,” Egan says. Luckily, home gardeners and landscapers provided a huge windfall. “Retail’s been fantastic, just flying off the shelves!”
Ellen and her father worked together for 11 years before he died in 1994. She has been the owner of Egan Gardens ever since, but is thinking about retirement. She has no children — “and no regrets!” — and at least one prospective buyer.
But Ellen isn’t too worried. “If Plan A doesn’t pan out for whatever reason, there’ll be plenty of plans until one finally follows through.”