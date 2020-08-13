Nestled in the hills between Silverton and Silver Falls State Park, Jan Hupp’s nursery is a linchpin for the rural community of Drakes Crossing, Ore.
The nursery is entwined with its community. The Drakes Crossing Fire District uses its fuel pump and internet; kids sell its Christmas trees in an annual fundraiser for the elementary school; mail carriers use the bathroom.
“I hardly know life without nursery stock and Christmas trees,” says Jan Hupp. His parents, Delbert and Barbara Hupp, started Drakes Crossing Nursery in 1968, but its origins date back even farther.
Young Delbert spent summers in Drakes Crossing on his uncle’s farm, working for an old logger next door named Dutch Sacker. In 1953, Barbara was working on the farm picking strawberries when she met Delbert. They fell in love and planned to marry.
But first, Delbert went to Dutch to make an offer to buy some land. Dutch agreed to sell him 27 acres for $3,700. Over a handshake, Dutch even agreed to lend Delbert the money.
“The old family ties around here are crazy,” Jan says, pointing to Dutch’s granddaughter’s house at the entrance of the nursery. “She used to babysit me. Her daughter babysat my kids,” he says. “You just don’t forget who helped you get where you’re at.”
The Hupps’ nursery began after Barbara worked for another nursery up the road. The industry was picking up and a nursery inspector convinced her to plant her own stock.
In 1968, Barbara and Delbert planted a small stand of noble fir and Douglas fir seedlings. Two years later, they spent nights and weekends harvesting.
The business was a family affair from the start. They had four children to look after, but Barbara doesn’t recall too much trouble. “I’d just holler from the field,” she says, “they’d wave from the house and show me everything’s OK.”
Barbara remembers selling strawberries while her young daughters played in empty boxes in the backseat of their 1942 Chevy coupe.
Jan remembers piling into the car to make deliveries. “A Sunday drive meant the trunk is full of trees,” he says.
In the 1970s, Jan encouraged his parents to use summers to plant Christmas trees, while the nursery stock required less labor. “It was a way to keep everybody busy,” Jan says. “We had two products. As one got bigger, the other got bigger.”
Jan had been growing Christmas trees on an acre he leased from the fire station across the street. “On my wedding day, my uncle was baling trees and I was out dragging trees to the edge of the road,” Jan recalls. “Three hours later, I’m walking down the aisle.” Today, the gravel parking lot is what Jan calls the “wedding plot.”
The market was strong and the Hupps used the revenue to expand Drakes Crossing Nursery. In the late 1980s, they bought land every year. “It was like reverse avalanching,” Jan says of the burgeoning operation.
After Delbert died in 2012, Barbara was in the hospital for over a year with a hip infection. Jan had to step into management quickly. Eventually, he bought his great uncle’s farm where his parents met. But for the last decade, the nursery hasn’t grown. Jan has no plans to get any bigger.
“You know that saying, ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’?” Jan says. “My parents built up a sizable operation because they found out what worked.” He takes after his parents’ thrifty attitude, grateful there weren’t any operating loans to pay off when the 2008 recession hit.
Jan does some things differently, though: “I don’t kill every plant that I didn’t plant.” The strips of grass between fields are unsightly, in his opinion, but they slow down erosion.
These days, Barbara is happy to live at home — she’s never lived anywhere but Drakes Crossing. She still signs the payroll checks, but otherwise enjoys a slower pace. “That’s one of my favorite things right there,” Barbara says, looking to the sky, “to watch the planes go by. Just seems like you never get tired of the scenery here.”