GRAND RONDE, Ore. — Most nurseries grow plants with profits in mind. Jeremy Ojua, supervisor of the Native Plant Nursery owned by the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, has a more profound mission. The Tribes are hoping to revive plants that are significant to their people.

“It’s not a commercial nursery,” Ojua said. “But we’re happy to get the seeds out on the land.”

