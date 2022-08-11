CANBY, Ore. — Hundreds of shades of green and purple decorate Columbia Nursery — from hardy conifers to stunning Japanese maples — the relatively new nursery already boasts a wide variety of tree stock.

Wayne and Amanda Staehely bought the 80-acre nursery in 2013. Although neither Wayne nor Amanda are new to farming, being first generation nursery owners has come with its challenges.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you