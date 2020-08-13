There has been an unexpected, hopeful side of the COVID-19 pandemic at Cagliero Ranch Nursery in Hemet, Calif. — business is blooming.
“Yes, it has affected our nursery, fortunately for us, in positive ways,” said manager Rose Quinn. “We have broken sales records for April, May and June, and it seems that we are on our way to break our July record as well. We were so busy that we actually had to add two more employees to our staff.”
The only negative effect is the availability of plants, soils, mulch, seeds and other items the nursery normally stocks. She said a few customers were upset because there was no definite date when the items would be back on the shelves.
“But, once we explained jokingly that vegetable plants had become the ‘new toilet paper buying craze,’ most of them were understanding,” she said.
Quinn’s father, Joe Cagliero, opened the 2-acre nursery on the family ranch 17 years ago.
Many drought-tolerant plants thrive in Hemet despite the temperature spikes, she said. One of the most popular plants is Red Bird of Paradise, a beautiful desert shrub with orange, red and yellow flowers all summer.
Various varieties of Salvias, such as Autumn Sage, Cleveland Sage — both great for attracting bees — and Mexican Bush Sage are also widely grown, because they take the heat and bloom often. Ornamental grasses, such as Mexican Feather Grass and Red Fountain Grass are also popular, she said.
The main challenges are the highs and lows of the weather. Although the summers are hot — hovering around the high 90s — the area also gets a good amount of frost in the winter because it’s in the San Jacinto Valley.
One of the most unusual plants sold at Cagliero Ranch is the Sensitive Plant, she said. It’s a tropical plant that does not like to be touched by human hands or other stuff. When the leaves are touched, they fold and move downward for protection.
Quarantined customers have been “digging” home gardening and landscaping, but Quinn suggests that aspiring gardeners do their homework first.
She said the biggest mistake gardeners make is choosing the wrong plant for a particular space.
“It can be hard to visualize how large a plant will eventually become,” she said. “It’s better to account for the natural size of the plant full grown, rather than to rely on pruning to keep it to the desired size.”
Palm trees are an example of a tree that cannot be kept to a certain height by pruning, she said.