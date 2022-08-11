VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. — Visit Butchart Gardens and see for yourself: its festoons of blooming annuals, reality-defying topiary, flowering trees and shrubs create the impression that you have arrived in a land of wealth and beauty.

That impression is not far from the truth. The gardens — there are seven thematic sections — were built in a former limestone quarry that the owners, the Butchart family, transformed into a garden estate available to the public.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you