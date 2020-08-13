Baker Nursery tree farm on the northeast side of Nampa, Idaho, was started by Dennis Baker 20 years ago.
Dennis is a local developer who saw a need for more varieties and larger trees than what was being offered by nurseries at that time. He created his farm as a growing operation for his own development needs until 2012, when he saw the opportunity to expand the nursery business.
At that point, he hired Jake Jensen to manage the growing operations and expand the retail/wholesale side of the business.
In 2014, Troy Bratvold started working part-time at the nursery, delivering trees to Lakemoor — one of Dennis’ development projects.
“My main job at that time was an engine captain fighting wildfires so I needed something to occupy my time in the off season," Bratvold said. "I have three daughters and being home more of the time with my family was my first priority."
He eventually worked into a sales position and as sales increased was promoted to sales manager in 2018.
“The majority of our customers are landscapers, but we’ve had an increase in retail customers as the Treasure Valley continues to grow rapidly,” Bratvold said.
Currently, the nursery has more than 160 acres.
“We grow many different varieties of conifers and deciduous trees," he said.
Some of the popular conifers they offer are Colorado blue spruce, Hoopsii Spruce, Vanderwolf Pine, Weeping Serbian spruce, many different varieties of cedar, along with more ornamental evergreens such as weeping Norway spruce, weeping white spruce, serpentine blue atlas cedar and Silberlocke Korean Fir. Popular varieties of deciduous trees that they grow include maples, ash, lindens, honey locust, crabapples, flowering pear and plums, and sweetgum.
The nursery also sells plants and shrubs directly to landscapers for their projects, which could be for a single homeowner, a large commercial project or common areas in a new subdivision.
“We also help individual homeowners pick the best plants and trees for their garden areas," Bratvold said.
Hydrangea, dianthus, coreopsis, sedum, viburnum, ninebark, butterfly bush, dwarf mugo pine, boxwood, spirea, ornamental grasses, and carpet roses are among the more common popular plants they offer.
Jake Jensen, the growing operations manager, says that anyone who has lived in the Treasure Valley knows that this region can have "crazy" weather — everything from early cold spells, late frosts, inversions, extreme heat, the occasional snowpocalypse and other random weather events.
“When trees and plants have been grown here in those conditions we’ve found much greater success in their survivability in our area,” he said.
Transporting trees can be hard on them. They must survive large temperature swings, lack of water, being bounced around in trailers, he said. Being grown close to where they will end up is beneficial. Transportation is also quite expensive.
When trees are brought from out of state, suppliers have to do things to make it more affordable — like smaller rootball and container sizes and stacking trees on top of each other," he said. "This can negatively affect the look and health of the trees, and these problems can be avoided when they are grown nearby.
“Growing trees on our farms in Southwest Idaho allows us to have more control over our costs and helps us offer our trees at a more affordable price,” Jensen said. “We still have to bring in some trees, but fewer every year. When we do, we use suppliers that have proven to supply quality trees and minimize the negative effects.”