SALEM, Ore. — Doug Zielinski has spent his entire life on the same lush 150 acres in Salem, Ore. Doug is a fourth-generation farmer but shortly after taking over his family’s farm in 1978, he decided to pursue his dream of owning a nursery.

“I wanted to be diversified,” he said. “I went to Oregon State and decided that the nursery thing was interesting and exciting.”

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you