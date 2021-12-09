CORVALLIS, Ore. — Tony Wutzke has been intrigued with scanning pregnant ewes since his college days.
Now, 20 years later, he scans for data-driven sheep growers in Oregon, California, Washington, Idaho, Montana and Utah. He can do 200 ewes an hour if he’s checking for pregnancies or 100 an hour if he’s counting fetuses. He says it’s another cost for the grower, but if you crunch the numbers, it pays off.
Wutzke, born and raised on Kiger Island southeast of Corvallis, Ore., holds a general agriculture degree from Oregon State University. He got interested in scanning ewes in 2000, while working at the OSU Veterinary School.
“After watching the vets do it, I bought a small machine and started playing with it on my own ewes,” Wutzke said. “In 2017, when it started getting hard to find grazing land, we got out of the sheep business, turned the place into orchards and some dirt farming, and I just scanned for my friends and neighbors. Once I started scanning into California, I decided I might as well hit the road and make a real business out of it.”
Now, spring and summer finds him harvesting berries, peaches, hazelnuts, chestnuts, cider apples and a little bit of wheat and grass seed on the farm.
“In the fall and winter I’m scanning ewes,” he said.
Pregnancy scanning, which was first used for clinical purposes in 1958 in Glasgow, Scotland, has been used in the reproductive management of sheep and goats since the 1960s. Conducted around 90 days from joining with an ultrasound scanner, producers can choose to scan for pregnancy status or multiple fetuses to determine litter size. Wutzke completed a scanning course in Scotland in 2015.
“I was fortunate to be able to go to Scotland for the training, though I took some razzing for talking my future wife into making it part of our honeymoon,” Wutzke said.
“The guys in Scotland tell me they’ll scan 200,000 head a year and they won’t have to drive more than 80 miles to do it,” he said. “For me to accomplish that, I’ve got to drive the western United States.”
In the beginning, he said he really didn’t want to travel that much, “but as I grow the business, I find I’ll go wherever there are enough sheep to scan.”
“I just scanned for a producer here in the valley who sorted open, pregnant and 80-days and over to take pressure off his barn and not have everything lamb at once,” Wutzke said. “He can fit 500 ewes in his barn, but not 1,500.”
Some producers in California are grazing their sheep in Northern California and then hauling them back to Southern California to lamb them out.
“California alfalfa prices right now are getting close to $350 a ton, so with the fetal aging scans, they can maybe leave them out on the desert a little bit longer,” he said.
Laura and Paul Jensen, who live in nearby Sweet Home, Ore., have been using Wutzke’s services for five years. They say it’s been a game changer for them.
“We’re running 380 crossbred ewes, and by sorting the singles and leaving them in the field we can bring the ones carrying twins near the house where we can keep better watch,” Laura said. “Besides freeing up barn space, it has cut our losses. When we know they are carrying twins and they stop at one, we know to help them.”
“The program works for growers who want the data for barn management, feed management and need to know when to bring them down or leave them out,” Wutzke said. “I agree with financial adviser Dave Ramsey when he says if you’re in business and you’re not using data you’re going to be left behind. With the price of hay alone, this data can make a big difference.”