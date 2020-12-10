Jeff and Cindy Siddoway are part of a multi-generation Idaho sheep ranch.
Their children — Billie, Jodie and J.C. — are the fifth generation, and their grandchildren are the sixth generation.
“Our oldest grandson is 19, working on the ranch,” Cindy said. “The other grandchildren are younger but they like to help. It’s always been a family business.”
Jeff’s great grandparents, James and Ruth, came to Idaho as Mormon pioneers in 1886 and lived in a tent while building a log home. They registered their sheep brand in 1898.
Their oldest son, James Clarence — known as J.C. — established a crop rotation system and built heated lambing sheds. He and his wife had 8 children. Their second child, Bill, had an early interest in sheep and horses. When he was 10, his parents let him go with one of the herders to take sheep across summer range.
Bill and his wife, Jeanne, had several children. Jeff is their oldest son. He and his wife, Cindy, met in high school in St. Anthony and attended the University of Idaho.
Jeff’s mother, Jeanne, is now 97 years old and still involved in the operation.
“She is always interested and wants to know the lamb weights and still drives around the ranch. She still makes goodies for our herders,” Cindy said.
Jeff and Cindy eventually bought out his uncles and his siblings, and their son, J.C., now manages the operation.
Jeff has been president of the Fremont County Wool Growers, the Idaho Wool Growers, a member of the Idaho Fish and Game Commission and an Idaho state senator.
“I encouraged Jeff to run for the Senate because rural America needs representation,” Cindy said.
“In large towns, there are fewer rural people who get involved, and we need them. They have a broad perspective on many things. They run their own business and see the effects of heavy regulation, yet have a great appreciation for the land,” she said.
“Our kids grew up driving pickups when we were trailing sheep or feeding. They’ve always been a part of it,” she said, adding that the way of life is satisfying.
The ranch is larger now than in early years.
“Our son lives on a piece purchased in 1904,” Cindy said. The family picked up other parcels in the late 1920s.
“The first lambing camp was where our son lives now,” she said. “Our fourth one, here near Mud Lake, is where we moved in the mid-1970s.”
Many people started lambing on the desert because there’s less snow, she said.
The sheep spend summer on allotments near Jackson Hole, Palisades Lake and Victor. Spring and fall range is north of St. Anthony.
“Some of our allotments date back to before there was a Forest Service. We’ve also picked up allotments from ranchers who have gone out of business,” she said.
The Siddoways augmented their income for several years with a wool blanket business. Cindy and her daughters began Siddoway Wool Co. in 2002. With low prices for wool — when imported wool was so cheap that buyers’ bids for domestic wool were far below the cost of production — the Siddoway women made their wool into blankets.
Another sideline is a hunting business.
“We started raising elk and bison in 2001, putting a high fence around 12,000 acres, and have hunts in the fall,” Cindy said. “The bull elk are in 5,600 acres and cow elk in 6,000 acres. We built a beautiful lodge for hunters and guests.”
They have 900 elk and about 130 bison. Their website, www.junipermountain.net, gives more information. The elk and bison live in the large areas all year, so this provides a natural hunting experience.
“We offer hunts as another use for part of this land, still keeping it in grazing. If we can continue to do enough things that enable us to keep raising sheep, that’s what we’ll do,” she explained.
This past year was difficult because of poor markets.
“We have two years of wool in storage. Last year we couldn’t sell it because of the trade war and tariffs, and this year, with the coronavirus, everything came to a halt,” she said.
The lamb market has also been depressed due to the pandemic and loss of restaurant business, Cindy said. “Most of the lamb produced in this country goes to restaurants and cruise lines, which closed down.”
The Siddoways are currently trailing ewes back from summer pasture.
“We ship the lambs right out of the mountains, and the ewes trail back, as they have done for over 100 years. Then we put them in the hayfields and put the bucks in again — to start the cycle all over again,” Cindy said. “Farmers are always optimistic, planning for next year.”