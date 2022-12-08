1. What breed of horse has a golden yellow body with a white mane and tail?
2. What skin disease is caused by mites?
3. What is the flowery nickname of the Kentucky Derby?
4. The 2022 Kentucky winner, Rich Strike, was a late entry when another horse was withdrawn. At the start of the race, what were the betting odds on Rich Strike to win?
5. A female horse is called a mare. What is a female donkey called?
6. How many riders are on a polo team?
7. In driving, what are a teamster’s universal commands to turn left and right?
8. In song, what horse, “… ain’t what she used to be many long years ago?”
9. A herd of horses has behavior referred to as “dominance hierarchy.” What is the more common term?
10. How many days is the annual National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas in December?
11. Of the seven National Finals Rodeo events, which one is always first?
12. What is a gymkhana?
13. What company had story-like commercials titled “Born a Donkey” and “Return of the King?”
14. What causes a horse to be galled?
15. Name the English riding discipline described as “ballet in horse riding.”
16. What is the purpose of a skin pliability test?
17. What show event features horses doing sliding stops?
18. What is added to a horse’s rations to make it “sweet feed?”
19. What restraint tool, sometimes used in veterinary procedures, can be described as a bar with a rope or chain loop on the end?
20. What ancient equine spirit is said to plague you while you sleep?
BONUS QUESTION: What will we call you if there’s only a single thing you can do well?
HORSE QUIZ ANSWERS
1. The golden horse is the Palomino.
2. Mites cause mange, typically identified by severe itching, hair loss and the formation of scabs and lesions.
3. The Kentucky Derby is also known as “The Run for the Roses,” as the winner is awarded a lush blanket of 554 red roses.
4. In a stunning upset, Rich Strike left the starting gate as an 80-to-1 long shot.
5. A female donkey is called a jennet. (A jennet is also a kind of small Spanish horse.)
6. Each polo team has four players.
7. Driving commands are “haw” for left and “gee” for right.
8. (Sing the answer) “The old gray mare, she ain’t what she used to be…”
9. “Pecking order” establishes dominance.
10. The NFR is 10 days.
11. Bareback Riding is the first NFR event.
12. A gymkhana is a series of games on horseback to test the abilities of both horse and rider, as well as to provide entertainment. The word comes from a centuries-old Anglo-Indian derivation meaning “a field day on horseback.”
13. These titles were Super Bowl ads featuring Budweiser Clydesdale draft horses.
14. A galled horse has sores caused by a saddle that does not fit, or by dirty saddle pads and cinches. The sores often leave white-haired scar marks.
15. Dressage, with roots in ancient Greece and medieval Europe, is known as the ballet dance of riding.
16. Skin pliability, timing the recovery of a pinch of skin, tests an animal’s amount of dehydration, usually checked during endurance races.
17. Sliding stops are part of Reining competitions.
18. Molasses makes grains yummy.
19. A twitch can be used to restrain a horse by twisting around the upper lip.
20. Scary horses in dreams were known as night mares.
Bonus answer: You are a one-trick pony. (Now go relax in the shade.)
(Sources include a 4-H handbook, 4-H bowls, The Cowboy Encyclopedia, a dictionary and the Internet.)
Score:
16 to 20: Top Hand
11 to 15: Seasoned Buckaroo
6 to 10: Weekend Wrangler
5 or less: Tenderfoot
