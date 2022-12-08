MACKAY, Idaho — Frigid spring calving seasons had worn down Bill and Holly Seefried so much, they considered quitting their cattle business south of Mackay in central Idaho’s Lost River Valley.
Having grown up ranching, it was difficult to even discuss.
“We had a couple of awful seasons and had a talk with our son and daughter-in-law, who partner with us,” said Holly, known in her family as “The Cow Boss.” “It seemed like during February and March, we were up all night, and every calf was getting sick. We were crabby, tired and heartsick. It was always cold and miserable, especially night calving. Having cattle wasn’t fun anymore.”
Instead of quitting, two years ago they switched to fall calving and have replaced their crankiness with contentment.
The Seefrieds, high school sweethearts, grew up on ranches in the valley and graduated from Mackay High School.
“We love raising cattle,” Holly said.
Bill said, “I can look across the hay field and see where I was raised a quarter-mile away, and now it’s great our grandkids help us out.”
To switch calving seasons, they talked to their neighbors who had shifted to fall calving.
“In 2020, we were blessed to sell nearly half of our older spring-calving cows and buy a fall-calving Red and Black Angus herd from someone who wanted to get out of the business,” Holly said.
They kept about 90 head of their original herd and did not expose those cows to a bull until December 2020.
“We now have a fall-calving herd of around 220 head,” Bill said. “Our calf losses, sickness and stress are a fraction of what they used to be. Now, the calves are usually up, dry, and have nursed when we find them. It’s a relief that we no longer check cows at night unless it gets really cold.”
Their fall-calving herd has produced several sets of twins, too. They had seven sets the first year and 14 last year.
Before switching, the Seefrieds calved in February and March, turned out bulls in April, sent pairs to range in May, weaned in September, and sold their calves in mid-October.
Now they calve in October and November, wean in April and sell their calves mid-July. Bulls are turned out in mid-December.
“The calves never leave the ranch,” Bill said. “We only put dry cows out on the range. They do so much better on dry range when they do not have to nurse a calf.”
Holly said it was a blessing to find a fall-calving herd to buy.
“Switching calving seasons is a huge deal,” she said. “You either have to switch gradually by backing up your calving about a month a year for several years, or skip a year-and-a-half with your calf crop. That’s really hard to do.”
There are cons to fall calving.
“You have to feed more hay and the calves are not as heavy at weaning as spring-born calves,” Bill said.
Still, they agree the pros considerably outweigh the cons.
“We’ll be staying in the cow business for the foreseeable future,” Holly said.
