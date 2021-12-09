OAKLAND, Ore. — The ewes and their lambs, the cows and their calves, the haying process, even the irrigation pipes — Ron Hjort finds a peace and quiet in doing work with and around them.
“This is my therapy for my PTSD,” the 74-year-old rancher said while looking out at a green pasture filled with both sheep and sprinklers. “I enjoy doing this, I enjoy being around the animals. I like to see the lambs born. I like to see the young calves and young lambs romp around.
“In all honesty, it takes my mind off other issues,” he added.
One of those issues is post-traumatic stress disorder. Hjort was diagnosed with PTSD after serving a 10-month tour in Vietnam and suffering an injury that hospitalized him for six months. He lost the full use of his right arm and still has some shrapnel embedded in his body.
But as much as possible, those memories and issues fade to the back as he focuses on the health of his livestock with the help of his wife, Bernice. The two of them spend many mornings through the warm months working together to move and reconnect irrigation pipes.
“It’s easier with two of us, one on each end,” Ron Hjort said of moving the 40-foot-long pipes. “It’s just good to be outside together every morning.”
They have 350 ewes and 40 mother cows on their ranch east of the Metz Hill area in Oregon’s Douglas County. They also bring in about 80 feeder calves to graze on the rolling pastures each year.
The Hjorts have had this property since 1977. In their younger years, Ron worked for the Douglas County, Lane County and the state parks systems and as a road construction supervisor while Bernice worked for Mercy Hospital in Roseburg, Ore.
“We would do all the ranch work after we got home from those jobs,” Ron said.
The couple had three daughters — Erica, Anna and Sarah — who also helped with caring for the livestock, especially the lambs.
Ron and Bernice are now retired from their off-the-ranch jobs and are able to give their full attention to ranching. For Ron, that includes being an advocate for the predator control district tax that was approved by the Oregon State legislature in 2015. He and fellow ranchers Dan Dawson of Roseburg, Sharon Waterman of Bandon, Ore., and friend Craig Starr of Salem, Ore., worked together to write up the legislation and to promote it.
Ron had experience from serving on the Oakland School District board, the Southwestern Oregon Community College board in Coos Bay, and on both water control and fire district boards.
“I thought somebody had to step up to the plate and figure out how to finance and fund a predator control program,” Hjort said. “I thought my background would help.”
While the coordinating group’s initial effort got the legislation passed, the predator control district tax was not extended beyond the end of this year during the recent legislative session.
Hjort is hoping the tax program is re-introduced during the upcoming session and is passed.
“Why turn down a group of people that would voluntarily assess themselves a fee to help with predator management?” he said.
In the meantime, Ron and Bernice will find peace and quiet in their fields, looking after their sheep and cattle.
“I just enjoy living in the country,” Ron said.