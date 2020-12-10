HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho — Rocking R Cattle Company is a lean family operation in a world-renowned vacation area.
Growth and development pressures in Kootenai County in northern Idaho posed a hurdle for the registered Black Angus company before it moved from Lacey Avenue to along Lancaster Road, both in the Hayden area, 15 years ago.
“Local ranchland, including the original Rocking R, has become valuable residential development property in our area,” said Shelley Rosenberger, who owns the business with her husband, Ron.
“Finding a location to move the ranch to was inevitable due to growth but not easy to find,” she said. “Our current location wasn’t for sale, but Ron was persistent, so we are grateful for this ideal spot.”
The growth scenario, however, didn’t shock Ron, who is also a custom homebuilder. For him, ranching provides an outlet from home construction.
“He has a passion for the animals and ranching is his relaxation,” said Shelley, who keeps records on the ranch. “His cows are his break from the construction part of his world. He loves working with and feeding the cows and especially looks forward to calving season every year.”
The cattle company owns 160 acres and leases additional acreage for grazing and hay production.
“We primarily serve the area’s commercial producers, providing high quality bulls every year at our annual sale,” Shelley said.
The only impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had on the ranch has been a positive one — an increased demand for locker beef, Shelley said.
“We typically have about 15 head we sell locally to neighbors each year,” she said. “This year that demand tripled.”
The company has a simple breeding program philosophy.
It only breeds the best cows to the best bulls — no exceptions, Shelley said. Its cows are easy fleshing, with picture-perfect udders and exceptional dispositions, she said.
Calves not used in the breeding program are moved at weaning into a natural beef program that features a natural grain and corn diet. The cattle are never given any antibiotics or hormones during the 150-day feed period, resulting in tender beef with exceptional flavor.
The Angus Alliance Sale is held in February with the Rosenbergers’ son-in-law and daughter, Mike and Chelsea Hajny, representing Hajny Land and Livestock and Charolais producers Kerry Brigid and Cora Clift.
“A select package of registered angus females are available each year by private treaty and we welcome interested producers to come to select from our best females every summer,” Shelley said.
Ron and his son Blake, with the assistance of ranch hand Steve Schowlinski, do the bulk of the ranch work.
“We are a lean family operation,” Shelley said.
Blake and his twin sister, Chelsea, grew up raising and showing cattle and both remain active in the cattle industry.
“Blake and his family enjoy the lifestyle and are key players in our program,” Shelley said.
Chelsea and Bre, Shelley’s daughter-in-law, collaborate on marketing for the business.
Shelley’s two granddaughters, Pheiffer and Parker, show hogs and steers in local jackpots and the fair, so the older generations enjoy watching the youth continuing the family livestock tradition.
Ron grew up on a dairy, so cattle have always been a part of his life. Rocking R was started in 1941 by Ron’s parents, Bill and Rachel Rosenberger.
After his family sold the dairy, Ron and his dad bought feeder cattle and fattened them out for local locker beef customers.
Ron and Shelley in 1996 purchased their first set of registered Angus females from the Leachman Angus Ranch in Montana with the goal of raising feedstock Angus genetics.
Giving back to the community is important, Shelley said, as the business supports the Boys and Girls Club of Kootenai County, Children’s Village and other nonprofits. The business is also a part of a small group that created livestock boosters that support the fair’s livestock sale and area jackpot shows.
Rocking R also hosts an annual summer gathering of more than 500 people aimed at increasing agriculture awareness and youth involvement. The night includes meeting local farm kids, dinner, an auction and country music concert.
“We are blessed to call this our home, and we see it as an added bonus for our customers,” Shelley said.