1. What tool is used in hoof care to make a level bearing surface after a hoof has been trimmed with nippers?
2. What famous horse was nicknamed “Big Red?”
3. At what age can a rider become a jockey?
4. What is a dam?
5. In what competition does the rider most often dismount from the right side instead of the usual left side?
6. What is the best way to determine a horse’s age?
7. In the movies, who rode a magical white horse named Shadowfax?
8. Who is Bob Baffert and why was he (and still is) in the news in 2021?
9. What small teeth are commonly removed because they interfere with the bit?
10. How would you use a Decker, Sawbuck or Crossbuck?
11. What horse breed is said to be the oldest to originate in the United States and is the only one named after an individual horse?
12. What are two other names for a donkey?
13. What is a piebald horse?
14. What is a mare’s colostrum?
15. What horse race has obstacles that include hedges, ditches, hurdles and water jumps?
16. Why are horses classed as ungulates?
17. In racing, what is a trifecta bet?
18. Where is a saddle’s gullet?
19. In trailer travel, what are lower leg protectors (usually padded wraps) called?
20. What breed of horse is associated with Nez Perce native Americans?
BONUS QUESTION: How do you get an Appaloosa?
HORSE QUIZ ANSWERS
1. A rasp is used to make a level hoof surface.
2. Secretariat was called Big Red.
3. Minimum age for a jockey is 16 years old.
4. A dam is the mother of a horse.
5. In rodeo competition, most right-handed tie-down calf ropers bail off to the right to shave seconds off their times.
6. If a horse has no registration papers, its age can be determined by its teeth.
7. Shadowfax belonged to the wizard Gandalf in Lord of the Rings.
8. Bob Baffert was the trainer of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, a horse that failed a post-race drug test and put Baffert in the news for allegedly using a banned drug on the horse.
9. Wolf teeth are usually removed.
10. The Decker, Sawbuck and Crossbuck are pack saddles for a trip into the Sawtooths.
11. The Morgan breed goes back to a stallion named Justin Morgan, born in 1789 in Vermont.
12. A donkey is also called a burro and an ass.
13. A piebald is a horse that typically is black with white spots.
14. Colostrum, high in antibodies, is the first milk after foaling.
15. An obstacle course race is called a steeplechase.
16. An ungulate is a hoofed mammal.
17. A trifecta bet is picking the first-, second- and third-place runners of a race in the order of their finish.
18. The gullet is the open area under the seat of a saddle.
19. Shipping boots are used for horse leg protection.
20. The Nez Perce people had Appaloosa horses.
Bonus answer: To get an Appaloosa, you Shake-a da tree.
(Sources include a 4-H handbook, 4-H bowls, The Cowboy Encyclopedia and the Internet.)
Score:
16 to 20: Top Hand
11 to 15: Seasoned Buckaroo
6 to 10: Weekend Wrangler
5 or less: Tenderfoot