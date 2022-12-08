NORTH POWDER, Ore. — Myron and Dotty Miles ranch about 1,400 acres spread over two locations in North Powder, Ore.
Miles Ranch is run by Dotty, Myron and their son Gregg along with two employees.
They run about 250 cross-bred red cows and retain ownership through slaughter of the 175 or so calves sent to the feedlot each year.
“We’ve improved our genetics over time, primarily through artificial insemination, to where we’ve got enough growth in our cattle that it behooves us to own them all the way through because they perform well for us,” Myron Miles said. “When we started, we weaned calves weighing 450 pounds and now our weaned calves average 675 to 700 pounds.”
Since 1974, he has been a representative for what is now ABS (American Breeder Service) Global, the largest cattle semen company in the world.
Myron and Dotty met at Oregon State University, where Myron was an animal science major.
Upon his graduation in 1962, they married and he worked in a variety of jobs, including ranch manager, county agent and feedlot manager, before returning to Baker City to help his former 4-H leader start a dairy.
“Everybody should have to milk cows once in their life, because everything is up from there,” Myron Miles said.
After that he and Dotty struck out on their own and bought a ranch in 1980. Through the ensuing decades Dotty helped keep the operation afloat.
“She started at the dime store for a dollar an hour and ended up working for the Forest Service for 10 or 15 years as an engineering technician,” Miles said. “Later she was the postmaster in a nearby town for 26 years.”
In addition to their cattle, Myron and son Gregg breed another 2,000-3,000 head every spring. In the fall Myron still “preg checks” some 6,000-10,000 cows for ranchers, a procedure that involves palpitating the uterus through the rectal wall to determine whether an animal is with calf.
“It’s one of the original green jobs,” Miles quips. “I get really green doing it.”
At 82, Miles says he keeps doing it because he can and because of the people it brings him into contact with. He has provided generations of ranchers with good cattle — and not just for their meat.
The family prides itself on the disposition of their cattle, a stroke of luck for 4-H and FFA kids able to purchase one of the 10-15 head made available by Miles Ranch each year.
“We believe that cattle behavior is about 50% genetic and 50% taught and that cattle, like kids, need discipline and consistency,” Miles said. “We enjoy the cattle and have more fun with them than we have any right to.
“If we need to, my wife and I can go out and gather 100 pairs out of the pasture, she in her SUV and me in my pickup, and bring them to the corral,” Miles said. “If you’ve taught them to behave the way they should and do it the same every time, when they see us coming, they just say, ‘Damn, here we go again.’”
Out of their conviction to buy and sell locally, around 20 cows are reserved for two local restaurants that name Miles Ranch on their menu.
“We count our blessings every day,” Miles said. “One day about 10 years ago Dotty and I looked at each other and said, ‘I think we made it.’”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.