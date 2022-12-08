PARMA, Idaho — The Malson family raises Black Angus and Herefords on the high desert near Parma, Idaho, where they’ve been ranching 45 years.
Josh Malson, the third generation, says the ranch was started by his father, Mark, and grandfather, Tom Malson, on land that was originally sagebrush.
“My dad is still involved. My brother Joe and I run the day-to-day management, with family members helping when needed,” Josh said.
Today the ranch is mostly pivot irrigated.
“We have a (Bureau of Land Management) permit, but it’s only a small part of our operation. In years past it was used as pasture for a few cows and calves, but now it’s used for dry cows,” he said.
In the spring, some fall-calving cows are put out there after their calves are weaned, and in the fall the range is sometimes used for spring-calving cows after weaning their calves.
The family started with registered Angus, adding Herefords in 2006 to offer more options to commercial cattlemen.
“We sell about 100 bulls each year by private treaty,” Josh said. “We used to have a sale here at the ranch, but went to private treaty a couple years ago. We can give our customers more one-on-one attention to select bulls to best fit their operations.”
Putting on a sale takes time, effort and expense, he said, adding that it’s easier to sell by private treaty, especially when people know the cattle and want them.
“We also sell females by private treaty,” Josh added. “We offer halter-broke show heifers, as well as bred heifers and a few cows, donor prospects, spring- and fall-calving cows and embryos.”
A high percentage of the cow herd is fall calving. Many bull customers prefer purchasing 18-month-old bulls in the spring. These bulls with a little more age tend to hold up better during their first year of breeding, and do better than yearling bulls, Josh said.
Commercial cattlemen are pleased with range-ready bulls, he said.
“Most of our bull customers run on public lands, and our cattle are raised in a similar environment. They must travel and utilize limited feed sources,” Josh said. “Cattle are sold by the pound, and we produce bulls that add pounds to their calves.”
The objective is to raise and market sound, functional cattle. Breeding decisions are based on multi-trait selection.
“We want cattle to be genetically balanced. We focus on performance and predictability in our cattle, while using the most current data in the industry without compromising maternal traits and functionality,” Josh said. “We use (artificial insemination) and (embryo transfer) technologies to utilize the highest-quality genetics that will bring more production value to our customers,” Josh said.
As the next generation of Malsons grows up, they are involved in working cattle, helping feed, calve out cows, tag, doctor and wean calves.
“We are a family operation and grateful to raise our kids in agriculture. I have four kids and they’ve grown up working cattle with us and have been given more responsibility,” he said.
“Our oldest, Mackenzie, is in college now, which is a change for all of us,” he said.
“Our son, Jayten, and two other daughters, Emma and Brynleigh, still help on the ranch,” he said. “My brother’s two kids are very young, and not much help yet, but they enjoy being around the cows. It is great to have kids that want to be in agriculture.”
The local school district has a four-day week, which means the kids can help on the ranch a bit more.
“We weaned calves on a Friday, and on the weekend sorted another set of cows. The kids are my help — when I have them — which is hard sometimes with school, sports and their other activities,” Josh said.
“My wife, Maggie, takes care of social media, marketing and beef sales. We sell some locker beef, and she does that end of it,” he said, adding that many people prefer to buy meat locally from someone they know, rather than at a grocery store.
When it comes to marketing cattle, the Malsons have used open and junior shows as an opportunity to showcase their genetics.
“We’re busy with ranch work, but the kids go to a few junior shows in the summer, and we still raise show heifers for customers. We’ve taken cattle to the NILE (Northern International Livestock Expo) in Montana and the Oregon State Fair, where a lot of people go through the bull exhibits. Many people look at our bulls, and see the quality of cattle we offer for sale.”
