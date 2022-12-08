Sara Jury

Sara Jury takes a breather at Jury Ranch in Baker City, Ore. The 1,500-acre ranch in Eastern Oregon is home to 160 cow-calf pairs that are a mixture of beef and Corriente cows.

 Jury Ranch

BAKER CITY, Ore. — Work on a cattle ranch slows for no one, as Sara Jury can attest.

“When it’s windy, cold and nasty, I’m sick and the only one on the ranch, the cows still need to move,” the operator of Jury Ranch said. “Situations like this make it well worth the time I’ve taken to teach them to come when I holler.”

