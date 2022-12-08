PORTERVILLE, Calif. — John Guthrie grew up in agriculture. The sixth-generation rancher always knew that he wanted stay on the family operation.
“Growing food for a hungry world is a noble profession and I’m proud to count myself as one of the many agricultural producers in the San Joaquin Valley,” he said. “Every part of California has its own unique challenges and/or opportunities. I really appreciate the fact that it doesn’t get that cold here, unless you’re at higher elevations. It’s much easier on livestock and the pocketbook to produce in more temperate climates.”
With his family members, he raises Angus cattle in Tulare County and markets it in a variety of ways, depending on the circumstances at the time. Some are offered on an internet video sale, others might be brought to the local live auction in Visalia, and every once in a while he does a private sale. Like in any business, he said, options and flexibility are important.
“John Guthrie is one of the most authentic individuals I know,” said Tricia Stever Blattler, executive director of the Tulare County Farm Bureau, of which Guthrie is past president. “He cares deeply about managing his ranch and farming operations with care for the environment and with stewardship in mind.”
Guthrie and his family have been ranching in Tulare County for over 100 years and take great care of the land and the livestock that they produce, she said. “They also graze cattle on federal permits and are very aware of the difficult business climate that California ranchers must operate in today.”
Guthrie said the drought has had a direct effect on the business. When the timing or quantity of rainfall is abnormal, native grass is less abundant. Most of his cattle graze on native pastures for a large portion of their lives.
Less grass means a lot of negative things can happen. Cattle might have to be sold to save feed, the pregnancy rate may suffer and ranchers will have to buy more expensive supplemental feed, he said.
“During most droughts, we fare pretty well because we have a summer Forest Service permit at higher elevations that offer an abundance of mountain meadows,” he said. “This allows us to save the grass at home after a drought.”
Although the drought is a “nature-made” problem affecting livestock, Guthrie said the biggest challenge facing California agriculture in general is the apathy many people have toward ag producers and what they do.
“Some folks simply don’t think it’s important for a country to be able to feed itself, as evidenced by the constant attacks on agriculture,” he said. “The threats to California livestock specifically are things like the environmental justice folks demanding that we run our businesses the way they feel we should.”
Another concern is the “fake meat” movement, Guthrie said. “It’s so counter-intuitive to me that the same people who embrace the organic food designation would support an artificial abomination like lab-grown meat cells posing as hamburger.”
He believes the climate rhetoric aimed at livestock is tied to the anti-meat movement.
“...I am a little concerned when I read articles about how methane emissions from livestock are contributing to global warming,” he said. “I just don’t like the dialogue and I don’t trust their ‘science.’ There are many ways to measure cause and effect. I feel that often there is a narrative that anti-meat people want to promote and they like to cherry pick the science that supports their positions.”
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.