John Guthrie raises Angus cattle on his ranch in Tulare County, Calif.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. — John Guthrie grew up in agriculture. The sixth-generation rancher always knew that he wanted stay on the family operation.

“Growing food for a hungry world is a noble profession and I’m proud to count myself as one of the many agricultural producers in the San Joaquin Valley,” he said. “Every part of California has its own unique challenges and/or opportunities. I really appreciate the fact that it doesn’t get that cold here, unless you’re at higher elevations. It’s much easier on livestock and the pocketbook to produce in more temperate climates.”

