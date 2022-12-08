ROSEBURG, Ore. — George Sandberg at age 9 began his ranching career by buying a heifer from his 4-H leader.
“I always knew I wanted to be a rancher,” said Sandberg.
Sandberg, the son of a U.S. Navy veteran, was born in Florida, but when the family moved to Ashland, Ore., in 1968 and bought property, he was able to join the Siskiyou 4-H Beef Club and begin his journey into ranching. When he graduated from Ashland High School in 1978, he owned four cows and two heifers.
“I learned through the school of hard knocks,” Sandberg, now 62, said. “I wanted to be a rancher, but I quickly figured out a few cows were not paying the bills.”
He worked one year at a White City, Ore., mill and then another year for the Forsythe Cattle Company of Eagle Point, Ore.
In the fall of 1982, Sandberg moved north to the east side of Roseburg, Ore., in Douglas County and began ranching full-time. His mentor was Junior Dawson, a long-time rancher.
Sandberg took out an operating loan to buy sheep and cattle and ran them on leased ground. At one time he added meat goats to the business, but is now back to just cattle and sheep.
He’s grown his operation to a couple hundred mother cows, several hundred yearling calves and a couple hundred ewes on his own ranch and a few leased properties. He is also partners with Kristina Haug of Glide, Ore., on 30 registered red Angus cows.
“I enjoy the lifestyle,” Sandberg said. “I get up early every morning and try to get as much done as possible. It feels good at the end of the day.
“I like watching things grow that you help produce, the people involved in the livestock industry, you’re your own boss and you’re outside,” he explained. “When it’s all meshed together, in my world it’s called ranching.”
Sandberg does much of the work by himself, but when needed gets help from his sons, Cody Sandberg and Lee Sandberg, who both have their own livestock businesses.
Over the years, Sandberg has marketed his beef and lambs through different programs. He now markets his beef to the Beef Northwest Gap 4 Program and he sells his lambs to his son, Cody, who sells them to Reed Anderson Farms of Brownsville, Ore.
Sandberg joined the Douglas County Livestock Association in 1982 when he started his own business. He’s been a board member since 1986 and is a past president.
He’s also been a district vice president and treasurer for the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association, a member and chair of the Umpqua Basin Water Quality Board, a past member of the Douglas County Planning Commission and for many years the liaison between the livestock association and the Douglas Forest Protective Association regarding field burning issues and permits. At the annual Umpqua Valley Lamb Show in June, Sandberg has sliced lamb since 1981 for the show’s dinner that serves several hundred people.
When asked about his future in ranching, he explained that for him and other ranchers in Douglas County the industry is tied to the availability of leased ground. He said the owners of larger properties are getting older and families may eventually divide and sell parcels, leaving less ground to be leased for grazing livestock.
“But we’ll keep going forward,” he said. “As long as I’m healthy as I am, I’ll keep ranching.”
