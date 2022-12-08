CR Sandberg 1.jpg

George Sandberg has owned livestock since buying a heifer at age 9. Now at age 62, his ranching operation includes mother cows, yearling calves, ewes and a small registered red Angus herd, including the young bulls in this photo.

 Craig Reed/For the Capital Press

ROSEBURG, Ore. — George Sandberg at age 9 began his ranching career by buying a heifer from his 4-H leader.

“I always knew I wanted to be a rancher,” said Sandberg.

