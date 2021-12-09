FORT BIDWELL, Calif. — A family tradition that dates back to 1867 is being carried on by Tom Fee, the fifth generation of his family to manage the cattle ranch near Fort Bidwell in a remote corner of far northeastern California.
James and Martha Fee moved to the ranch, just a mile from where the California, Oregon and Nevada borders meet, in 1867. Tom, their great-great-grandson, is managing the ranch and, with his children heavily involved, it appears a sixth generation is possible.
James and Martha moved to Fort Bidwell two years after a military post was established and a small community evolved to help provision Army troops. For James and Martha, Fort Bidwell was the final stop of a long journey. They and James’ brother Bob left Ireland in 1855 after the Great Irish Famine. They settled in Iowa, then moved to California’s Truckee Valley before buying land near Fort Bidwell and moving north to raise cattle.
Five generations later, another Fee, Tom, his wife Alissa and their four children are living and working on the ranch near Fort Bidwell. Tom studied horticulture but returned to be a rancher.
“You don’t do this kind of work for the money. You do it for the lifestyle. You work for what you get,” says Tom, 53, who’s overseen the ranch since 2006. “I’m getting to where I don’t like being around other people too much. I like the fresh air and the wide-open spaces.”
Before turning over the duties to Tom, his father, Jim, 82, was involved in the ranch’s operations for nearly 45 years. He took on added responsibilities after his father, Laurance, was injured in a serious horse accident. Challenges followed, including foreclosures that caused the family to sell off large chunks of land, evolving from running cattle and sheep to only cattle, along with water shortages and land management agencies that caused reduced grazing allotments.
Jim says his father, Laurance, “was a guy who liked to improve things.” Laurance died in 1989.
Jim has faced his own challenges but, like earlier Fees, relishes the life. “I loved to drive cows, being out, riding the range. That’s mostly what I did.”
The Fee family began with James and Martha, who had four children. A son, Ernest, later managed the ranch. Ernest and his wife, Grace, had an only child, Laurance, who was born in 1903.
Laurance and his wife, Edna, had three children, including Jim. Jim later married Susie, and they had four children, including Tom.
“He’s pretty sharp. He learned a lot,” Jim says of Tom, who is rebuilding and improving the Black Angus and Hereford cross cow-calf operation.
Jim and Susie moved away for a few years but he moved back after her 2012 death. “I miss it actually,” Jim says of ranch work. “Mainly miss breaking the colts and the buckin’ horses and the riding. Believe it or not I even miss feeding cows in the winter.”
At the ranch, Tom works alongside his wife and their children — daughters Bayley, Grace and Savannah and son Jake. He’s optimistic one or more will continue the Fee legacy. “I’m sure they all are interested. I haven’t presumed that they’ll want to it because it’s a hard lifestyle. But I wouldn’t be surprised.”
Jim is proud of the family history. “It’s quite a thing,” he says with obvious pride. “I’m hoping my grandson will continue, and my granddaughters, too. It’s a great life, and a hard life, but I love it. I hope our family can keep it going.”