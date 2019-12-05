KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Glenda Stilwell was born and raised in the midst of a cattle operation and her ancestors would be proud of her for carrying on the family’s tradition in that industry.
Glenda and her husband, Lee Stilwell, live on and operate Country Inn Cattle Co. on the ranch property where her great grandparents settled in the 1890s. The ranch is a few miles north of Klamath Falls and across Highway 97 from Klamath Lake.
The Stilwells live in the house that her grandparents, George and Hilda Hagelstein, used to occupy. Nearby is the house that her parents, Glen and Dorothy Buchanan, used to live in.
Out on the property, the Stilwells have a herd of 70 mostly registered mother cows of the black Angus and Limousin breeds.
Besides being proud that she is carrying on in her ancestors’ footsteps, Glenda Stilwell said “there are a whole bunch of things that continue to drive me to do this.”
She likes working with different genetics, seeing how they work through the generations of the cows. All of the cows are artificially inseminated, the goal being to give the future calves the best genetics.
The Stilwells raise project calves for 4-H and FFA students “and there’s no better way to develop young people than through those animal activities,” Glenda said. “Some of the most responsible and confident young people you’ll ever encounter are the ones who raise those animals. They give us hope for the future.”
The Stilwells also enjoy the people in the livestock industry.
“They are good, honest people who you want in your corner,” Glenda Stilwell said. “These people aren’t afraid of a hard day’s work.
“Every day we get up is a new adventure and a new challenge,” she added. “I plan to learn something new every day of my life and this lifestyle gives me that opportunity.”
Lee Stilwell said he just likes working with the cows and calves.
“When you work with them, they don’t talk back,” he said. “It’s just a good way of life.”
Glenda Stilwell left the ranch for a few years. She attended Oregon State University in Corvallis, Ore., earning a degree in animal science in 1982. She returned to the family ranch and for several years partnered in a cattle operation with her brother, Bob Buchanan.
But when Glenda and Lee married in 1992, the couple started a new cattle business. They have been just a two-person crew in their operation through the years.
In addition to working with Lee with their herd, Glenda for many years represented the industry. She served a two-year term as president of the Klamath County Cattlemen’s Association, then was a district vice president at the state level, representing Klamath, Lake and Jackson counties.
“Somebody has to represent the industry,” she said. “There are a lot of important issues out there that need input from people that have their hands in the dirt. There was also the opportunity to network with and gain an understanding of other people’s operations, learning the challenges of raising cattle in different parts of the state. I learned a lot about water rights issues and now there are wolf issues.”
The Stilwells sell some of their calf crop to 4-H and FFA students, some through private treaty and some through the annual Buchanan Bull and Klamath Livestock auctions and sales.
“This type of work is good exercise for us older people,” Glenda said. “We don’t know any better so we’ll keep at it.”