GLIDE, Ore. — Through his younger years, Tony Brumbach was influenced and mentored through the 4-H and FFA programs and by neighboring ranchers.
Brumbach, now 37, and his wife, Heather, have been returning that mentorship for several years with Brumbach Club Lambs. The couple have 75 ewes, and about 50 of the lambs are sold each year to 4-H and FFA members.
“I had a lot of mentors growing up, guys who really helped me get started,” said Tony, a 2003 Glide High School graduate who grew up on his family’s ranch in the Dixonville area. “We now work very closely with a lot of families. We invest a ton of our time into the kids, their lambs and their families. We employ kids at the ranch, especially during lambing season, or house sitting when we’re away.”
In addition to providing area kids with lambs and advice, Tony Brumbach is carrying on a family tradition in ranching. Brumbach family members have been running livestock in the Dixonville and Little River areas near Glide since their early descendants arrive in the 1860s after traveling over the Oregon Trail. A Brumbach Road is evidence of the family’s longevity in the area.
Tony was a teenager when he moved with his parents to Brumbach ranch property in 1998. During his teen years in 4-H and FFA, he showed primarily steers at fair. He was president of the FFA chapter at Glide High.
After high school, Tony attended Linn-Benton Community College in Albany, Ore., and earned a degree in livestock technologies. He was on the school’s collegiate livestock judging team.
While in college, Tony partnered with his father on a small herd of cows. He sold his interest in those animals in 2012 and switched to sheep.
“We didn’t have enough ground and money to run enough cows to make it worth it,” he explained of the family ranch property he’s now using. “You can run a lot more sheep on the same ground.”
In addition, Heather prefers the sheep.
“I just love being around the animals,” she said. “I find being around them very relaxing. Lambing is my favorite time of year.”
Heather was not around animals in her youth, but now “I wouldn’t want it any other way.”
“I love to see how the kids interact with their animals and how they grow to have a relationship with their animals,” she added.
Both Tony and Heather have full-time jobs off the ranch. Tony has worked at Douglas County Farmers Co-op in Roseburg, Ore., for 16 years and has worked his way up to purchasing manager.
He’s also a 16-year member of the Douglas County Livestock Association, including many years on its board.
“I wanted to push for youth programs when I got on the board,” Tony said.
He’s chairman of the association’s committee for the Umpqua Valley Junior Classic. That event was originally a one-day jackpot show for cattle, but under Tony’s guidance, it became a two-day show for cattle, sheep and goats.
“I wanted to give back to the livestock community,” he said of chairing the committee for that annual show. “I always try to highlight the kids first. They’re the ones who put in the work. Then you give credit to the genetics of their animals.”
The Brumbachs market their club lambs through Facebook (@Brumbachclublambs), Instagram (brumbachclublambs) and with online auctions. The Brumbachs and friend and fellow rancher Trent Pynch (Pynchclublambs) of Dixonville had an online auction for Dec. 6.
